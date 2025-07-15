Two offers Ter Stegen has: Joan Laporta wants him to accept and leave Barça

Marc-André ter Stegen is once again a main figure in the summer transfer market. The German goalkeeper, captain of FC Barcelona and one of its most representative figures of the past decade, is facing an unprecedented situation: for the first time since his arrival in 2014, he isn't starting as the undisputed first-choice.

Coach Hansi Flick has already told him that his firm choice for the goal is Joan Garcia, recently signed from Espanyol. On top of that, the club wants to keep Szczesny as the second option between the posts.

Galatasaray, an ambitious project... but not very attractive

The Turkish club has been the first to move decisively. They are offering Ter Stegen a high-level financial contract, with the promise of making him one of the highest-paid players on their roster. In addition, they're willing to pay a small compensation to Barça to close the transfer without delay.

| YouTube

However, Ter Stegen isn't convinced. Although he appreciates the interest, he isn't drawn to the idea of playing in the Turkish league. The competitive level, the media environment, and the sporting ambitions don't quite match his expectations at this stage of his career.

Monaco gains ground in the race

AS Monaco, meanwhile, represents a more attractive option both professionally and personally. The club wants to strengthen its goalkeeping position to make a qualitative leap in Ligue 1 and compete again with France's top teams. In that context, Ter Stegen fits perfectly as a leader between the posts.

| FC Barcelona

Moreover, Monaco is willing to match the financial terms the goalkeeper had at Barça, and to offer him a long contract, with guaranteed continuity. For the German, the possibility of living in a stable and family-friendly environment could be decisive when making a decision.

Barça won't keep him

From Barça's board, led by Joan Laporta and Deco, they won't oppose his departure if a satisfactory offer arrives. Although Ter Stegen has been an emblem of the club, his high salary and loss of prominence make his continued presence a structural problem.

The club prefers to facilitate an agreed exit rather than carry such a high wage for a player who is no longer in the main plans of the coaching staff. In addition, freeing up his salary would allow other areas of the squad to be strengthened during this rebuilding phase.

A close ending

Ter Stegen is aware that time is running out. The market is moving forward and with each passing day there are fewer top-level destinations with a goalkeeping spot available. His camp is already working on evaluating the offers, and the player himself wants to make a decision before preseason advances too far.

Barça, meanwhile, is waiting calmly. The replacement is ready, and the only thing missing is for the German goalkeeper to take the step. If he does, one of the most important eras in the club's recent history will come to a close, marked by impossible saves, titles, and quiet leadership.

A farewell foretold

If he finally accepts one of the offers, Marc-André ter Stegen will put an end to more than a decade at FC Barcelona. It'll be a departure without controversy, but with a lot of emotional weight. Although the Barça goal will have a new owner, his legacy will be indelible.