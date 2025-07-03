Tebas talks about Nico Williams and Pedrerol goes after him again: 'Because of him...'

The atmosphere of Spanish soccer is once again stirred up in the middle of the transfer market. This time, the epicenter of the controversy is far from the playing fields and has its origin in LaLiga's offices. The possible signing of Nico Williams by Barça has become an institutional matter that has ended up splashing the main leaders, especially LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

This saga is not only at the center of sports news, but it has also sparked a deeper debate about transparency and ethics in negotiations. Everything began with the meeting held between Athletic Club representatives and Javier Tebas, a meeting whose main objective was to analyze the financial viability of a €60 million ($60 million) operation and check whether the blaugrana club complies with LaLiga's rule 1.1.

Javier Tebas hasn't hidden the meeting and, in recent statements, has said that "clubs can come and ask whatever they consider" about the financial status of their rivals. In addition, LaLiga president emphasizes that "it never bothered me that Athletic revealed this meeting or the topics that were discussed," although he makes it clear that as of today, "Barça couldn't register Nico Williams." The oversight of market moves is a resource that, according to Tebas, is available to any club, although not everyone agrees with the way this particular case has been handled.

| YouTube: DAZN ES

Pedrerol criticizes Tebas's stance and points to an unusual alliance in Spanish soccer

The controversy has reached another level after the analysis by Josep Pedrerol on El Chiringuito, where the host hasn't hesitated to point out Tebas's contradictions. Pedrerol claims that LaLiga president would indeed have felt uncomfortable about the publication of the meeting. He also adds that all of this is a move by Athletic Club to look good in front of their fans.

"What's Tebas doing talking about player registrations from other teams?" Pedrerol asks, who insists that the usual procedure would be for these kinds of issues to be discussed in a general assembly and not in a private meeting between clubs and LaLiga's top official. He also believes that this attitude from Tebas is a response to his annoyance after the CSD overruled him in the controversial Dani Olmo case.

The background: the battle for control and transparency in the transfer market

The episode has opened a debate about financial control in Spanish soccer and about the information that clubs can request from LaLiga. The financial regulations have become stricter in recent seasons, and the registration of major signings, especially for teams like Barça, depends on strictly complying with salary limits.

However, the possibility that a club could obtain sensitive information about another direct rival in the market has been met with criticism, since it can create a competitive advantage or, at the very least, sow suspicion of a lack of neutrality. Tebas himself joked with El Chiringuito by saying "tell Josep that some things he does make up," referring to the supposed "implementation of a special supervisor to control the operation," something he flatly denies.