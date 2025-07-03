He'll leave Racing de Santander: Sporting, Córdoba, and Albacete want him

The season of promotion and relegation in Spanish soccer always brings unexpected moves and new opportunities for young footballers. This is the case of a midfielder who, after a standout performance away from his home club, has become one of the most sought-after names in LaLiga Hypermotion. Expectations are growing around his future, and several teams are competing to sign him for the next season.

Over the past year and a half, this young midfielder has experienced something that has shaped him in every way. His loan spell at SD Ponferradina, a team with which he played in two consecutive promotion play-offs to Segunda División, has allowed him to establish himself as one of the revelations of the division. He has not only stood out for his goal-scoring numbers—five goals in 41 matches last season—but also for his consistency and his ability to lead the midfield in moments of maximum tension.

Ponferradina, despite falling just short of promotion after losing to Gerard Piqué's Andorra, has enjoyed the best version of Yeray Cabanzón. The Toralín fans have been won over by his dedication, commitment, and talent, factors that have sparked the interest of several teams in the second tier.

Sporting, Córdoba, and Albacete: three destinations with ambitious projects

The midfielder's strong performances haven't gone unnoticed by clubs looking to strengthen their squads this summer. According to information published by specialized journalists such as Ángel García, Córdoba, Sporting de Gijón, and Albacete have shown serious interest in acquiring his services. Joining them is newly promoted Andorra, which has also entered the race after facing Ponferradina in the last play-off.

Each of these teams offers a different project. Sporting de Gijón is aiming for promotion after coming close last season. Córdoba wants to establish themselves in Segunda, and Albacete is seeking greater consistency to fight for more ambitious goals. In this scenario, Yeray Cabanzón's destination could be decided in the coming weeks, depending on market moves and negotiations with Racing de Santander.

Racing de Santander's role and José Alberto's decision

Racing de Santander, the club to which Yeray Cabanzón belongs until June 2027, now finds themselves in a complex situation. The footballer, who made his debut with the Cantabrians in Primera RFEF and earned minutes in Segunda, is looking to make the definitive leap and establish himself in the division. However, the competition in midfield and the club's loan policy have led the player to seek minutes away from El Sardinero.

The key will be the decision made by José Alberto, Racing's coach, when preseason begins. If the manager decides to include the footballer in the first team, the scenario could change. Otherwise, everything suggests that Yeray Cabanzón will continue his career away from Santander, with opportunities for a leading role at one of the teams that have already come knocking.