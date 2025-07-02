Valladolid has practically completed a signing from the Mexican League

Soccer in Valladolid is once again filled with expectations after a summer that has changed the club's direction. With the arrival of the Ignite group as the new owner, the Pucela fans have regained some of the excitement they lost during a season to forget. The Ronaldo Nazário era is now in the past, along with the frustration of a relegation that marked the end of an era at Zorrilla. Now, the focus is on a necessary rebuilding so the club can reclaim its place in the elite of Spanish soccer.

The end of the previous cycle was not easy. Real Valladolid finished last season with a painful defeat against Leganés and confirmed their drop to the second division well in advance. The numbers did not help, and after occupying the last spot in the table, the board decided to make a complete turnaround in the project. Ignite, the club's new owner, has opted for a deep revolution both in the structure and on the bench.

Amid this process, one of the key names is Víctor Orta, who is set to become the new sporting director after Domingos Catoira's departure. Everything suggests he will not arrive alone: Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada, known for his success in Mexican soccer, would be in charge of leading the locker room and restoring competitiveness to the squad.

Jeremy Márquez: the versatile midfielder who excites Pucela

The building of the new Valladolid has started to take shape in recent hours with a move that could be key. According to Mexican media, Jeremy Márquez is very close to becoming the first signing of the Ignite era. The Mexican midfielder, 25 years old, ended his contract with Atlas on June 30 and is one of the recent sensations of Liga MX.

Márquez played 33 matches last season with Atlas, scoring five goals and providing two assists, numbers that earned him a spot on the Mexican national team and a chance to play in the Gold Cup. His versatility in midfield, as well as his ability to adapt to different systems, have made him an attractive option for Almada, who has requested him as the first piece to start the rebuilding.

A summer of departures and deep changes at Zorrilla

Valladolid faces this summer transfer window with the need to reinvent themselves. Many departures are expected, both due to expiring contracts and already agreed loans. Raúl Moro has already signed with Ajax, Kenedy will play on loan at Pachuca, and Anuar will leave as a free agent. In terms of arrivals, players like Rubén Peña or Jason Remeseiro had been mentioned, but the former already has a team and the latter is being followed by many teams in Liga Hypermotion.

The sporting management is now focusing its efforts on shaping a competitive squad with the clear goal of returning to LaLiga EA Sports as soon as possible. The possible arrival of Márquez, in addition to other deals that are underway, represents a step forward in that challenge. However, the club's priority is to make signings at zero cost, which slightly limits the modus operandi.