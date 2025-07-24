Take Kubo makes things clear to Real Sociedad: 'When I came...'

Take Kubo doesn't hold his tongue. The Japanese footballer, one of the most decisive players for Real Sociedad in recent seasons, has spoken out loud and clear after the recent defeat of the txuri urdin team against a Japanese Second Division side.

His message hasn't gone unnoticed. "When I came here, I was surrounded by David Silva, Mikel Merino, Zubimendi, Brais, Isak... The president told me this was a club that aimed to win LaLiga every year, but for that you need something extra," he stated bluntly.

Kubo not only expressed his frustration with the team's current level, but he also took the opportunity to make an appeal to the board. He believes the current squad has been weakened excessively compared to the one that convinced him to join the Donostia project.

| Real Sociedad

He's not wrong: in just two seasons, Real have lost key figures like Merino, Zubimendi, Le Normand, Brais Méndez, or even coach Imanol Alguacil, who left the club at the end of last season after admitting the project had no further path under his leadership.

Kubo wants to stay, but demands more

Despite everything, Kubo has made it clear that his intention is to stay in San Sebastián... at least for now. His commitment to Real remains, but the club's ongoing transition and his recent decision to change representation agencies are fueling speculation about his future.

| Canva Pro, XCatalunya

With a market value estimated at €40 million and a release clause of €60 million, his departure wouldn't be easy, but it wouldn't be impossible either if the player's sporting interests aren't met. The Japanese footballer knows he's at one of the best moments of his career.

This season, he has played 52 matches, scored seven goals, and provided six assists. Beyond the numbers, his impact on the game has been vital. That's why he believes he can't keep carrying the responsibility of leading the team alone. He needs to be surrounded by talent, by players with ambition and quality.

A warning to the sporting management

Kubo's statements aren't just a personal reflection. They are, at heart, a warning. The Japanese footballer doesn't want to go through another season away from Europe or another collective disappointment. Real Sociedad finished last season out of European competitions, without making it far in the Copa del Rey.

That's why Kubo believes it's time to act. The club has brought in young prospects like Pablo Marín, Barrenetxea, Aramburu, or Turrientes, and has bet on signings with potential like Sucic, Sergio Gómez, or Zakharyan. But for the Japanese footballer, this isn't enough. "Something extra is needed," he repeats like a mantra.

Risk of departure?

Kubo's change of representation agency may be more than just a contractual move. These kinds of decisions open the door to new interests, new offers, and new strategies. Although he has assured that he wants to stay, he has also made it clear that he's not willing to remain on a team without ambition.

He wants to stay, but not at any cost. If Real want to keep their Japanese star, they'll have to prove with actions that the project is still competitive. Because Kubo doesn't want to live on promises. He wants to fight for Europe again, for titles, for everything. Just like when he arrived, surrounded by names that are now part of the club's history.