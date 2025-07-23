Antonio Hidalgo destroys SD Huesca: Depor could take one of the best

Deportivo de la Coruña keeps shaking up the transfer market with a clear goal: to build a solid and competitive squad that will allow them to fight for the top spots in the Segunda División.

Among the deals generating the most excitement in A Coruña, one stands out involving a player with experience in the division, an upward career trajectory, and, above all, a strong connection to Galicia. The blue-and-white club wants to take advantage of that emotional and sporting connection to convince him to come back home.

A Galician with a history in his homeland's soccer

The footballer in question has spent most of his career with Galician teams, from his development in the youth academies of Bergantiños and Celta de Vigo to his time with historic clubs like Pontevedra, Racing de Ferrol, and Lugo. That familiarity with the environment, combined with his professional maturity in the second tier, makes him a perfect fit for what Dépor is looking for.

| RC Deportivo

Strictly in soccer terms, the player has completed five full seasons in the Segunda División and has proven to be a reliable asset. With notable offensive projection, defensive solidity, and a consistent attitude, his progress has caught attention in A Coruña, where they don't want to miss the chance to add him.

Huesca holds firm and refers to his release clause

The main obstacle, as often happens in these deals, is the price. SD Huesca doesn't want to easily part with one of their most consistent players in recent seasons and refers to his release clause, set at one million euros. The full-back's contract was automatically renewed until 2026 due to the number of matches played, which complicates negotiations for Deportivo.

| XCatalunya, RC Deportivo

From Riazor, however, they aren't giving up. The sporting management, led by Fernando Soriano, trusts that the player's desire to return to Galicia could be a decisive factor. This is even more likely given the previous professional relationship with Dépor's current coach, Antonio Hidalgo, who already managed him at Huesca.

A signing with sporting and emotional sense

On the sporting side, the footballer has performed well both in seasons focused on staying up and in ambitious projects. In total, he has played 75 official matches with Huesca and has scored six goals, an impressive number for a defender. His consistency, knowledge of the division, and leadership make him a safe bet.

Hidalgo especially values his ability to adapt to different defensive systems, his commitment, and his experience in key moments. In fact, he isn't the only player the coach has requested from the sporting management, but he is the one whose signing is most urgent.

The key, as so often, may lie in the will

Everything suggests that the agreement depends on the pressure the player himself can exert to facilitate his departure. Dépor has already shown their ambition in this transfer window, and adding a player of this profile would be a statement of intent. The deal isn't closed, but it's moving forward.

The target's name is none other than Miguel Loureiro, the Galician full-back who could once again wear his homeland's colors and become a pillar of the new Deportivo.