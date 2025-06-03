Susana Guasch goes after Luis Enrique again and social media erupt

In modern soccer, nights of glory can be overshadowed by a single gesture or statement. This is what happened after PSG's historic thrashing of Inter in the Champions League final, where the controversy off the field has even surpassed the Parisian euphoria. In Spain, it has been part of the agenda setting: the latest and tense clash between Susana Guasch and Luis Enrique has become the real center of attention, setting social media ablaze and reopening a debate that seemed buried.

from PSG's celebration to the most talked-about confrontation

The city of Paris was celebrating its first Champions League title with a resounding 5-0 (5-0) win over Inter Milan, a result that catapulted Luis Enrique and his players to the European Olympus. However, at the end of the match, the focus quickly shifted to the microphones of Movistar Plus+, where the Asturian coach reappeared with his usual direct and teasing style. He greeted the journalists present, but left a phrase for the history books when referring to Susana Guasch:

"I'm here for Mónica, you all know it, for Álvaro less, for you a little, for you a little Susana..."

| Movistar Plus+

The reaction was immediate. Social media ignited instantly, with thousands of fans debating the background of that comment. The relationship between Guasch and Luis Enrique has a long history of disagreements, especially since that confrontation in 2016, when the coach didn't hesitate to call the journalist's analysis "superficial."

susana guasch's response: irony and forcefulness in the face of controversy

Accustomed to the spotlight and media pressure, Susana Guasch quickly offered her version of events through her Instagram account, where she delivered an elegant jab:

"I see that he hasn't forgotten my work and that he didn't like it. The best part is that he, almost a decade later, is still doing his thing and so am I. He'll keep thinking that journalists don't have a damn clue, which is, by the way, the title of a wonderful documentary about him."

Far from putting an end to the controversy, the journalist went to the microphones of "Radioestadio Noche" on Onda Cero to delve deeper into what happened during the Champions final. There, Guasch was especially clear: "Luis Enrique only likes Mónica Marchante. He's been waiting nine years to say it to me," she admitted, revealing the discomfort of the moment: "I didn't find any funny hint in what he did; he didn't look at me."

Despite the obvious discomfort, the Movistar+ journalist defended her professionalism and her right to ask questions: "I'll keep asking whatever I want." In the press conference, the coach avoided fueling the controversy: "I don't have any problem with anyone, I just try to enjoy the moment," he concluded.