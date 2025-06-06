Edu Aguirre goes off, criticism of Lamine Yamal: 'He doesn't deserve the Ballon d'Or because...'

The race for the Ballon d'Or never leaves anyone indifferent, especially in a season where the weight of titles and individual performances once again divides opinions in European soccer. With the international calendar reaching its final stretch and with the Club World Cup still to be decided, debates on major sports programs are reaching their peak. Not only fans, but also journalists and former footballers, provide arguments to defend their favorites or to dismantle the candidacy of those who have starred in the season with spectacular performances.

In this context, Edu Aguirre's critical analysis on "El Chiringuito" has caused controversy, breaking with the general trend of unreservedly praising the young Barça prospect and placing the debate on the real merits that should matter in order to win the greatest individual award in world soccer.

Edu Aguirre's argument: titles, Champions League, and the weight of tradition

During the latest roundtable on "El Chiringuito," Edu Aguirre was blunt: "This has reached a point where the debate is being forced, because we all like Lamine Yamal, because he's Spanish, he's 17 years old... but I can't remember a year without a European Championship or World Cup when a non-Champions League winner has won the Ballon d'Or. It doesn't exist."

For Aguirre, tradition rules, and the fact of not having lifted the Champions League trophy becomes an almost insurmountable obstacle for any footballer aspiring to the Ballon d'Or in a season without a major national team tournament. "Dembélé, even though he's laughed a lot in previous years at Barça and has pocketed a lot of money from Barça and has been injured, is going to keep Lamine Yamal from winning the Ballon d'Or. It's fine. Lamine Yamal is excellent and will have more opportunities, but as of today, there isn't a single chance he'll win the Ballon d'Or."

The journalist went further, stating that not even within Barça has the young winger been the most consistent: "He's the best player at Barça, but during the season he was maybe the best in the semifinal and in some match against Madrid, but in the 38 LaLiga matches it was Raphinha."

Mbappé and the Club World Cup factor

Aguirre also doesn't forget the role of other contenders, emphasizing that the Club World Cup will be "the most important event of the year or the most recent before the vote." In that sense, the journalist believes that if Kylian Mbappé—Europe's top scorer and Real Madrid's star—shines in that tournament, his candidacy will gain strength among voters, pushing even further down the list those players who aren't present at the international event.

The debate isn't just about names, but about the calendar. The fact that the Ballon d'Or is awarded after the last major tournaments influences the recent memory of the journalists and coaches responsible for voting, as has already been seen in previous editions.