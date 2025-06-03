Jota Jordi's message to Espanyol fans about Joan García: 'They have to...'

The current state of Catalan soccer is experiencing days of maximum intensity with the future of one of the greatest goalkeeping prospects at the center of all debates. The transfer market becomes an emotionally unstable ground for LaLiga clubs every summer, but few deals generate as many mixed emotions as the one that's about to unite two historic rivals. In this context, Joan García's figure has stopped being just a blanquiazul symbol to become one of the most desired names in Europe.

Joan García's career is an example of overcoming adversity and meteoric progression. He joined Espanyol as a Cadet in 2016 and, after a long journey through the youth ranks, he made his first-team debut on December 1, 2021, in a Copa del Rey victory against SD Solares. In just two and a half years, he has gone from being just another academy prospect to becoming the team's undisputed goalkeeper and one of the most valued players by the perico fanbase.

Now, at just 24 years old, his name appears in every headline. Practically all media outlets already take it for granted that Barça have advanced negotiations to the point where only the payment of the release clause remains for Joan García to become the new blaugrana goalkeeper. A deal that, although painful for Espanyol, proves the unstoppable growth of their young goalkeeper.

| RCDE

Jota Jordi's words: a direct message to the perico fanbase

Amid the media noise, public opinion has found in Jota Jordi a unique and controversial voice. The El Chiringuito contributor sent a message to Espanyol's fanbase that left no one indifferent:

"Joan García is a great professional. He has shown it up to the last match with what was his club. People need to understand that he's going to the best club in the world. Not the best club in the city, the best club in the world. So, for my own, I want the best. I mean, if they really love Joan García, they need to want him to go to Barça and they need to wish him the best of luck."

Jota Jordi's words have sparked debate on social media and within the blanquiazul environment, where many fans see Joan García's departure as a betrayal. However, other sectors recognize the professional leap and the unique opportunity it represents for the goalkeeper to be part of a winning project like Barça's.

A decision that goes beyond feelings

Joan García's signing for Barça is, barring an unexpected turn, just one step away from becoming official. The agreement between the blaugrana club and the footballer is complete, and Joan's decision has been influenced both by the sporting offer and by the desire to keep growing at the highest level. Although the option to move to the Premier League was on the table, the appeal of continuing to live close to his loved ones and being a starter at a club that competes for everything is weighing heavily.

Emotionally, the deal represents a challenge for Espanyol's fanbase, who must say goodbye to one of their most charismatic players in recent years. As Jota Jordi has pointed out, understanding that the best talents seek the greatest challenges is part of any academy club's DNA.