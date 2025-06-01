Susana Guasch humiliated live by Luis Enrique: 'For you...'

Euphoric night for Paris Saint-Germain after winning their first Champions League with a resounding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan. Luis Enrique starred in a moment that quickly went viral. During an interview on Movistar Plus+, the Asturian coach made an ironic comment to journalist Susana Guasch, generating various reactions on social media.

Celebration and spontaneity after the victory

After the historic final at Allianz Arena in Munich, Luis Enrique approached the Movistar Plus+ commentators' area, where Álvaro Benito, Mónica Marchante, and Susana Guasch were waiting for him. With a smile and in a relaxed tone, the coach greeted those present and, when referring to Guasch, commented: "For you, not much, for you, not much."

This comment, though brief, caught the attention of viewers and sparked a wave of comments on social media, where people debated its intention and context.

| YouTube: Mundo Deportivo

Susana Guasch tries to handle the situation as best she can

Journalist Susana Guasch, known for her career in sports journalism, replied with professionalism and humor to Luis Enrique's comment, stating: "With Luis Enrique, criticism is never lacking. He always has a jab ready."

This exchange reflects Luis Enrique's frank and direct personality. The journalist has had several run-ins with Luis Enrique, especially during the period when the Asturian was coach of FC Barcelona.

Luis Enrique and his communication style

Luis Enrique is known for his strong character and direct communication style. Throughout his career, he has had similar moments with journalists, which has caused both criticism and admiration for his authenticity.

This time, his comment to Guasch took place in an atmosphere of celebration and euphoria after a historic achievement for PSG, which could explain his casual tone.

The moment was widely shared on social media, where users expressed divided opinions. Some considered the comment a harmless joke, while others interpreted it as disrespectful.

| YouTube

Sports media also echoed the incident, highlighting the coach's spontaneity and the journalist's reaction.

A viral comment

Luis Enrique's comment to Susana Guasch, though brief, became one of the most talked-about moments after the Champions League final. This episode highlights the Asturian coach's personality and communication style, which leaves no one indifferent.

While PSG celebrate their historic victory, this incident adds a touch of color to an already memorable night.