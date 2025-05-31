Adrián Sánchez confirms it, he's leaving Barça: the big loser if Joan García arrives

The future of the goal for FC Barcelona is going through turbulent times. According to journalist Adrián Sánchez on his official X account, the blaugrana club is already aware that Joan García, current goalkeeper for RCD Espanyol, doesn't want to arrive as a backup.

Joan García's arrival isn't seen as a move just to fill out the squad, but as a strategic move for the future of the sports project. In the club's offices, they're clear: if his signing is completed, a revolution between the posts can't be ruled out. The sports management, led by Deco, is already preparing the ground to make drastic decisions.

Joan García, more than a prospect

At 23 years old, Joan García has established himself as one of the most solid goalkeepers in Spanish soccer. His performance with Espanyol has been key to keeping the hope of promotion alive, and his potential hasn't gone unnoticed by the top clubs.

| Canva

Barça, always alert to emerging talent from the Catalan academy, sees him as a possible heir for a position that hasn't had a natural replacement for years. However, Joan wouldn't be willing to accept a secondary role. According to Adrián Sánchez, the goalkeeper is clear that if he signs for Barça, it will be to compete for the starting spot.

Barça willing to sacrifice a heavyweight

In this scenario, the Catalan club faces a crossroads. On one hand, there's the need to rejuvenate and plan for the long term. On the other, the respect and career of a living club legend like Marc-André ter Stegen. The German, undisputed in recent seasons, has been one of the team's pillars in the most critical moments.

| LaLiga, Canva

But soccer doesn't care about sentimentality. From within the club, it's suggested that if Joan García arrives with the firm intention of being the starter, Barça will do whatever is necessary to facilitate his rise. That includes something unthinkable just a year ago: putting Ter Stegen on the market.

A changing of the guard in goal

Ter Stegen, who arrived at Barça in 2014, has experienced everything with the blaugrana jersey. From the treble with Luis Enrique to the most turbulent seasons of recent years. His consistency, his footwork, and his reflexes between the posts have made him one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

However, his last season has been marked by physical problems and a drop in performance that has raised some doubts. At 32 years old, the club believes it may be the right time to cash in on him before his market value drops even further.

The toughest decision is on the table

Joan Laporta, together with Deco and Hansi Flick, will have to decide if the bet on the future involves such a drastic break. The fans, divided, are already starting to take sides. Some defend the need to change and bet on young blood. Others believe that Ter Stegen still has much to offer and that the club should prioritize his experience in a time of rebuilding.

What is clear is that Barça is about to undergo a deep change in one of the team's most sensitive positions. Joan García isn't just an option, he's a statement of intent. If his signing is finally confirmed, the club will have to make a brave, albeit painful, decision.

The big casualty, as Adrián Sánchez has reported, is none other than Marc-André ter Stegen.