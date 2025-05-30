Pep Guardiola's attempt to ruin a Barça signing

Summer has kicked off strongly in the goalkeeper market. Joan García's future, one of the major revelations between the posts in LaLiga, continues to generate headlines and rumors. FC Barcelona, needing to renew their goalkeeping position after the possible departure of Iñaki Peña and the uncertainties surrounding Ter Stegen and Szczesny, has positioned itself from the start as the club best placed to sign Espanyol's goalkeeper. However, Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, entering the scene has added even more intrigue and pressure to an operation that was already complex in itself.

The English side's interest has a clear explanation: everything indicates that Ederson, the starter in recent seasons and a key piece in the recent successful era, is getting closer to leaving for Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian's departure would leave a top-level vacancy in City's goal, and, true to Guardiola's style, they need a reliable goalkeeper with good footwork to keep dominating in the Premier League and in Europe.

City enters the race, but Barça remains the favorite

Sources from the British press indicate that Joan García is on the list of candidates for the skyblues, although the same outlets also acknowledge that the English club is very close to signing Diogo Costa, Porto's current goalkeeper. The option of Joan García, therefore, is seen more as a secondary alternative, in case the transfer of the Portuguese international becomes complicated at the last minute. Meanwhile, City's emergence serves to intensify negotiations and, above all, for Espanyol to see how the list of offers grows every week.

Joan García himself, in his latest public appearance, didn't want to rule out any possibility, but he also didn't close the door on Barça when asked directly. This caution clearly reflects the situation: the goalkeeper and his camp appreciate the effort Barça are making to convince him, and the final decision, according to sources close to the player, will be made in the coming days after a round of family meetings and consultations with his agent, Juanma López.

In this context, Barça's offer remains the best positioned, according to several outlets, both because of the sporting project and the footballer's desire to keep growing in LaLiga and, especially, because of the possibility of becoming a starter at one of the biggest teams in the world. The club itself would be willing to pay the €25 million release clause next week, as soon as they receive Joan García's approval.

One of the aspects most valued by Joan García's camp is the personal effort Barça are making to close the deal. According to Mundo Deportivo, the goalkeeper and his family met this week with his agent to evaluate all the offers. The atmosphere of uncertainty is at its peak, but so is the recognition of the trust and the project offered by Camp Nou.

The situation has even reached emotional levels, with Joan García receiving an ovation from the crowd at Johan Cruyff before a recent match with the Catalan national team and being seen warmly interacting with Barça fans. All this has increased media pressure, but the footballer keeps calm, knowing that the decision he makes could shape the rest of his career.