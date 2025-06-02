Susana Guasch's surreal response after Luis Enrique's clapback

On a night that was supposed to be an absolute celebration for Paris Saint-Germain after winning their first UEFA Champions League with a historic 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan, an unexpected exchange between coach Luis Enrique and journalist Susana Guasch captured media attention and sparked an intense debate on social media.

PSG secured their first European title at Allianz Arena in Munich, marking a milestone in the club's history. Under Luis Enrique's leadership, the Parisian team displayed exceptional collective play, highlighting the performance of young Désiré Doué, who scored two goals and provided an assist, and Ousmane Dembélé, whose defensive work and leadership were essential. Luis Enrique, visibly moved, dedicated the victory to his daughter Xana, who passed away in 2019, and expressed his pride in the team.

"Xana is with me in victory and even more so in defeat. With my family, who are all there, with my siblings, children, and wife. It's not a time to be sad and get emotional. Xana will always be with me and with our family. It's about enjoying it."

| Movistar Plus+

the incident: a comment that reignited tensions

During the post-match interview on Movistar Plus+, Luis Enrique approached the microphones and, as he greeted the journalists present, made a comment that surprised many: "I'm here for Mónica. You all know it. For you, not much, for you, not much, Susana".

This comment referred to an old disagreement between the two in 2016, when Luis Enrique was coaching FC Barcelona and Guasch was covering the team for Antena 3. Back then, after a defeat against Real Madrid, the coach replied curtly to the journalist's questions, calling her analysis "superficial" and showing his discontent with the press.

susana guasch's response: irony and vindication

After Luis Enrique's comment, Susana Guasch replied with irony: "Hey, time flies. How long has it been?"

Later, the journalist posted a video on Instagram where she explained the origin of her tense relationship with the coach and defended her journalistic work: "I hadn't seen him in nine years. I see that he hasn't forgotten my work and that he didn't like it. Well, to each their own... but that's it, nothing else happened, simply that. The best part is that he, almost a decade later, keeps doing his thing and so do I. He'll keep thinking that journalists don't have a damn clue—by the way, the title of a wonderful documentary about him, which you can't miss if you haven't seen it."