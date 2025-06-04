José Álvarez anticipates two Barça signings: 'Feelings...'

Barcelona's transfer market is once again at the center of the European soccer scene as summer approaches. Expectations regarding the addition of new talents grow every day, especially when journalists close to the blaugrana environment send optimistic messages about progress in negotiations.

In this context, the tweet published by José Álvarez Haya has further raised the temperature among Barcelona fans: "There's a positive outlook in both cases. They're the two targets. Work is being done. Very good feelings." He is, of course, referring to the possible signings of Luis Díaz and Joan García.

Barça's sporting management, led by Deco, has made its roadmap for this summer market clear: strengthen two key positions that will allow Hansi Flick to enhance his project. The club has decided to prioritize the arrival of a top-level winger and a young goalkeeper with great potential. This strategy responds both to the needs identified during the last campaign and to the demands of a relentless schedule.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya

The blaugrana attack has generally worked perfectly, but it has shown shortcomings when there have been a lack of rotations or solutions on the wing. Meanwhile, the goalkeeping position is experiencing a period of uncertainty due to Ter Stegen's situation and the possible arrival of competition for a spot that has historically been decisive in Barça's successes.

The key names: Luis Díaz and Joan García, the top priorities

The market has placed two names at the epicenter of Barça's operations: Luis Díaz and Joan García. Both profiles fit exactly what Barça is looking for. The first, a Colombian winger from Liverpool, has long been a dream for both the technical department and the coaches. Díaz combines dribbling, scoring, and personality to act as either a game-changer or a starter in the line-up, something that has attracted Deco and Flick. According to previous reports and his father's own words, the player wouldn't mind joining Camp Nou—in fact, it's his dream—although the operation is complex due to his contract and Liverpool's interest in renewing him with improved terms.

Meanwhile, the situation of Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper, is developing. The young keeper, considered by many to be the best in LaLiga this season, has become an idol for the Perico fans. Here, the operation is simple: the release clause is €25 million, so they only need to reach an agreement with the footballer. Signing Joan García would not only be a blow in the local market, but would also open an interesting internal debate for the starting spot alongside Ter Stegen.

José Álvarez's tweet, with thousands of interactions in just a few hours, confirms what had already been rumored in the club's offices: the sporting management is focused on closing these two signings as soon as possible. "There's a positive outlook in both cases. They're the two targets. Work is being done. Very good feelings," wrote the journalist, one of the leading sources of information about Barça on social media.