Soccer, with its inexhaustible capacity for irony, has once again delivered an unexpected twist. Paris Saint-Germain, without their former star Kylian Mbappé, have won the UEFA Champions League for the first time with a resounding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan. This achievement has sparked a wave of comments and reactions, with one of the most notable coming from panelist Cristóbal Soria, who didn't hesitate to send a sarcastic message to the French forward.

PSG, under Luis Enrique's leadership, have achieved what had eluded them for years: lifting the "Orejona." The Parisian team showed a solid and collective version, with a standout performance from young Désiré Doué, who scored two goals and provided an assist, becoming the youngest player to achieve such a feat in a Champions final. In addition, Ousmane Dembélé excelled with two assists, strengthening his candidacy for the Ballon d'Or.

The victory not only represents a sporting milestone but also a paradigm shift for the club, which has moved from relying on individual talent to embracing a collective and effective play style.

Cristóbal Soria's reaction

Cristóbal Soria, known for his controversial comments and his affinity with Sevilla FC and Barça, took the opportunity to take a jab at Mbappé. In a video posted on his social media, Soria mocked the forward's past statements, in which he had said that his departure from PSG to Real Madrid was due to his desire to win titles. Soria, laughing, commented: "I read this and I can't stop laughing. Look at what Kylian Mbappé says. What a huge thing. He must be really bothered by it. Well, there you go".

Soria's comment caused various reactions on social media, with users who supported him and others who criticized him for considering his message unnecessary and obsessive.

Mbappé's season at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé, in his first season with Real Madrid, has had an outstanding individual performance, being the top scorer in LaLiga with 31 goals in 34 matches and winning the Golden Boot. However, collectively, the white team didn't manage to win any titles, which contrasts with PSG's success in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, Mbappé didn't show any resentment and congratulated his former team through his social media, writing: "The big day has finally arrived. Victory and with the attitude of an entire club. Congratulations, PSG!"