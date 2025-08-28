Neither Marseille nor Betis: the team Dani Ceballos will play for

The summer transfer market has been a maze for many elite footballers. One of them is Dani Ceballos, whose future has caused countless speculations. His future seemed to be moving definitively away from Santiago Bernabéu over the past few weeks.

However, last-minute plot twists have led to a completely unexpected resolution. The player's contract situation and the squad's needs have played a key role. The midfielder now faces a scenario that few had expected just a few days ago.

A complex tactical fit under Xabi Alonso's management

Real Madrid has one of the most competitive midfields in the European continent. This significantly complicates the starting aspirations for the talented player born in Utrera. During the past 2024-2025 season, Ceballos accumulated 1,218 minutes in LaLiga (1,218 meters). He participated in twenty-three matches of the domestic championship, showing his value when he was required.

| Real Madrid

This season, he has played in both league matches that the white team has played. However, his presence has been minimal, just four minutes across the two matches.

Under Xabi Alonso's tactics, his role seemed destined for the background. The internal competition demands maximum performance at every opportunity that arises.

The failed agreement with Olympique de Marseille

There was initial talk of interest from Betis, where Ceballos made a name for himself as a footballer. This option faded away due to a call that came from France. Olympique de Marseille's interest materialized in a very serious formal offer. Both clubs reached a total agreement for the transfer of the Andalusian midfielder. The operation included an initial loan with a mandatory purchase option later on.

Surprisingly, it was Ceballos's own final indecision that stopped the entire process. The footballer requested more time to reflect on his personal decision. The French club decided to withdraw their proposal due to the lack of an immediate affirmative response. Longoria, Marseille's president, has been prudent. He doesn't blame Real Madrid and assures that "there are things you can't control".

| Real Betis, FootyRenders

The consequences of the market as of August 28, 2025

With the transfer market closing next Monday, the outlook has changed radically. Real Madrid now considers that Dani Ceballos will continue to be part of the squad. The white club considers this chapter closed and won't seek further negotiations.

His contract, valid until June 30, 2027, reinforces this current situation. Therefore, the midfielder will keep wearing the white jersey during the 2025-2026 season. The sporting management is beginning to consider the final configuration of the team as closed.

The roadmap for Ceballos now involves a major challenge within the team. Now the player must completely refocus on his responsibilities with the Madrid club. His main goal will be to earn the coaching staff's trust during training sessions.

The campaign that's about to begin presents itself as a trial by fire for his career. He will have to show that he can be an important piece in Xabi Alonso's plans.