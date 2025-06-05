The surprise signing Girona are preparing: Míchel doesn't want anyone else

Girona FC wants to dream again. After a season marked by inconsistency, the Catalan club has set out to restore excitement to Montilivi with a signing that could mark a turning point. Míchel already has a name in mind that could shake up the summer transfer market.

a project with renewed ambition

The current season has left bittersweet feelings among Girona fans. The lack of decisiveness in both boxes, especially in attack, has taken its toll. The new forwards haven't performed at the desired level and that has resulted in an alarming drought that has penalized Girona at key moments in the championship.

Míchel has been clear in his statements: the team needs a striker with experience, efficiency, and knowledge of the system. Someone who doesn't need to adapt, who arrives and delivers. The sporting management has taken note and has started to move pieces to achieve a signing that excites both the coaching staff and the fans.

a clear goal: strengthen the attack

There is a sense of urgency around the club. The mistakes of the previous transfer window don't want to be repeated. In that search for guarantees, a name has emerged that generates consensus: a footballer who already managed to shine at Montilivi and who could be willing to return.

| XCatalunya, Girona FC

The player in question hasn't managed to settle in at his new destination. Despite his decent statistics, his adaptation to the new environment hasn't been the best. The relationship with his current club is cordial, but not without doubts. His departure isn't ruled out, especially if an attractive option arises both in sporting and financial terms.

a complex signing, but not impossible

The main obstacle is, as almost always, financial. The club interested in bringing this striker back can't compete in terms of salary or transfer fee with more powerful entities. However, they trust the emotional factor and the player's past experience at Girona as key to convincing him.

| XCatalunya, Girona FC

The club of origin is open to negotiating. They need to free up wage bill and make room in the squad. They know the player isn't completely satisfied and that a departure could be beneficial for all parties. It won't be a simple operation, but it's not a pipe dream either.

montilivi, ready to welcome him

Girona fans haven't forgotten what this player meant to them. He was LaLiga's top scorer just one season ago, an idol at Montilivi, a reference on and off the field. His departure left a void that was hard to fill, but his return would be seen as an opportunity to reconnect with his best version.

He would also be welcomed with open arms in the locker room. Míchel fully trusts his ability and leadership. The coach believes his return could be the boost the team needs to compete at the highest level again.

the big surprise of the summer

Although the club hasn't officially confirmed any moves, informal talks have already begun. Everything now depends on the player's willingness and the flexibility of the selling club. If the stars align, Girona could once again count on their former hero.

That hero is none other than Artem Dovbyk, the Ukrainian striker who made history at the club and who could now return to lead an exciting new project at Montilivi.