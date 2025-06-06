Sevilla ask for the loan of a Barça player

Sevilla FC has started to make moves ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, in a context marked by uncertainty. The Andalusian club is very clear that they need to strengthen their squad urgently and without making major financial outlays. Faced with this need, the club from Seville has set its sights on a young talent from FC Barcelona who is not in Hansi Flick's immediate plans.

Objective: low-cost opportunities

Sevilla's financial situation doesn't allow for big-money adventures. In fact, the club has been very clear in stating that they will prioritize loans, free agents, or transfers with favorable conditions. In this regard, an interesting possibility has arisen: one of Barça's discards for this summer has been offered to the market, and from Nervión they have already contacted the sporting management at the Catalan club to explore the conditions.

The profile fits perfectly with what Sevilla are looking for: young, with potential, experience at the top level despite his young age, and without an unaffordable transfer fee. In addition, the player has already been tracked by the club in previous seasons, and now could be the perfect time to go after him.

| XCatalunya, Sevilla FC

Competition in LaLiga

Although Sevilla have been the first to make a move, they are not alone in this operation. Other LaLiga clubs have also shown interest in the player. Teams such as Betis, Girona, Celta, Villarreal, or even Valencia have inquired about his situation.

The player, meanwhile, is open to listening to proposals. He knows that he needs continuity to keep growing, and he views positively the possibility of staying in Spain. The Sevilla option is especially attractive to him because of the sporting project and the possibility of getting minutes at a historic club with European ambitions, even though this year has been especially difficult.

| XCatalunya

A young player with potential, but without a place at Barça

The footballer's trajectory in FC Barcelona's first team has been irregular. Despite having made his debut with good feelings and having gained experience in different competitions, he has not been able to establish himself as a regular in the line-ups. Throughout the season, he has played 29 matches, but with just 379 minutes on the field.

He has scored two goals and provided one assist, a modest record that has not fully convinced the coaching staff. Even so, his quality is undeniable. He is a technical, mobile forward, with good vision and the ability to link up with teammates. His versatility allows him to play both as a reference in attack and in deeper positions. At 22 years old, he still has room for improvement.

The name Sevilla are following

With the market about to open and clubs looking to close deals before prices skyrocket, Sevilla want to get ahead of their competitors. They have already started initial contacts and hope to finalize the deal in the coming weeks.

The player who could wear the red and white next season is none other than Pau Víctor, one of the emerging talents from Barça's academy, who is now seeking a new opportunity to show his worth at the top level.