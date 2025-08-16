Hansi Flick's surprise against Mallorca: He benches a starter

The start of a new season always comes with expectations, especially when it comes to a debut in a league as demanding as the Spanish one. Barça arrives in Mallorca with the hope of getting off to a good start, but also with the pressure to make the right call in every tactical decision. The fans are still watching every move Hansi Flick makes, as he faces his second full season on the Barça bench with the mission to keep the league throne.

The big news in the starting line-up is Jules Koundé's spot on the bench, a regular in recent seasons. The French full-back gives up his place to Eric García, who already started in the Trofeu Joan Gamper and left a good impression, just as he did at the end of 2024/25. The choice doesn't seem random, since in the Gamper Koundé showed some defensive doubts and today the coach is once again betting on the footballer from Martorell for the right-back position. It remains to be seen whether this is a one-off test or a long-term change in hierarchy.

Fermín López gains importance in the attacking midfield

In midfield, Fermín López has been chosen to play in the attacking midfield, leaving Dani Olmo and Gavi on the bench. The former Leipzig player was dealing with muscle discomfort, which made it easier to go with the young Andalusian. Fermín will bring runs into the box and verticality, a different profile that could fit well in a match expected to be intense at Son Moix. The presence of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong behind him will allow him the freedom to get closer to the box.

| FCB

Ferran Torres, the attacking reference

The absence of Robert Lewandowski due to injury opened the debate about who would take the "9" spot. In the end, Flick has chosen Ferran Torres as the attacking reference, leaving Marcus Rashford on the bench. The Englishman, the star signing of the summer along with Joan García, will have to wait for his chance from the bench. This decision contrasts with the Gamper, where Rashford started as the center forward. On the wings will be Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, two players expected to constantly create imbalance.

Joan García makes his official debut in goal

In goal, Joan García will make his official debut with Barça. The goalkeeper, signed this summer, was registered this morning along with Rashford and is now part of a starting eleven that reflects the coach's trust. His role will be key against a Mallorca side that arrives with players who have a Barça past, such as Pablo Torre and Mateu Morey, both in Jagoba Arrasate's starting line-up.

The line-up is almost identical to the one seen a week ago at the team's presentation, with the only difference being Ferran Torres coming in for Rashford. In defense, Ronald Araújo partners in the center with Pau Cubarsí, once again relegating Andreas Christensen to the bench. The continuity of this group could be a sign that Flick already has his core team set for the big matches.