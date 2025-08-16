Florentino Pérez almost had him signed: now Barça get in the way

The season has barely started, but strategic market moves are already setting the course for Europe's major powers. In both Barcelona and Madrid, the squads seem complete, though with an important caveat: both need one more center-back to be considered complete. In this scenario, Ibrahima Konaté's name is coming up strongly again, but not as an immediate signing. Or maybe it is.

An operation that points more to the summer of 2026 than to this market

Although his contract with Liverpool expires in 2026, Konaté's situation opens up an opportunity. If the Frenchman doesn't renew in the coming months, he could leave for free next summer, something that appeals to Barça and Real Madrid. Starting in January, any foreign club could negotiate freely with him, an option both giants are watching with interest, though without any real intention of making a move in this market.

In Madrid, the defense has been strengthened with Huijsen's arrival, but last season's injury and performance issues have shown that one more center-back would be ideal. However, at Chamartín, they prefer to wait and not make an investment now that could be unnecessary if Konaté becomes a free agent in 2026.

Barça, with a weakened backline after Iñigo Martínez's departure

At FC Barcelona, the interest is more immediate due to Iñigo Martínez's move to Al Nassr. Hansi Flick has requested a reinforcement for the center of the defense and Konaté fits his profile: young, experienced, and capable of leading the backline in the medium term. Even so, financial limitations mean the most likely path is also to wait for the player to arrive for free. Still, an attempt isn't ruled out if an opportunity arises before the market closes.

According to El Nacional, Konaté is open to landing at Camp Nou, especially because the path to a starting spot would be more accessible. He would compete with Araujo and Christensen, increasing internal competition and raising the defensive level.

Rivalry in the market and a player who is calmly considering his future

The Barça-Madrid rivalry could once again move to the transfer market. The fact that Florentino Pérez has had him on his list for months hasn't gone unnoticed. However, the lack of a firm move from the white club leaves the door open for Barça to try to get ahead.

Meanwhile, Konaté is aware that a free transfer in 2026 would allow him to negotiate a high signing bonus and a more competitive salary. Liverpool, aware of the situation, will have to decide whether to sell him now to avoid losing him for free or take the risk of seeing him leave without compensation next year.

With the summer transfer market entering its final stretch, an immediate move seems unlikely. Both Barça and Madrid trust the opportunity will come in the coming months, when they can negotiate without intermediaries and with full control of the operation. What does seem certain is that Konaté's future will once again pit the two giants of Spanish soccer against each other.