Saudi Arabia wants several Barça players: the fortune Laporta would get

In just one week, delegations from three of the most powerful Saudi soccer clubs have visited the Catalan capital with a clear idea: to take talent from Barça through multi-million euro offers. Al Hilal, Al Nasr, and Al Ittihad have explored various deals that could change the outlook of Barça's summer transfer market.

Barça, for now, is standing firm: it is not a selling club. However, the financial need is pressing, and although they are not considering dismantling the competitive core, the figures being discussed at least invite them to listen. Most significantly: the Saudis are not coming for second-tier players, but for important names who have played a prominent role in the 2024-2025 season.

petrodollars versus sports planning

The negotiations have taken place in a very specific context. The Catalan club is facing several challenges: it needs to sell in order to register players, adjust salaries, renew key pieces, and strengthen positions where Flick believes squad depth is needed. Saudi Arabia offers the fast track: amounts above market value for footballers with status.

| Canva Pro

However, that also comes with a sporting and image cost. The board, led by Joan Laporta and Deco, is evaluating each scenario on a case-by-case basis. What is certain is that the offers are on the table, and in more than one case, the player himself has been informed that there is firm interest.

the profiles the Saudis are seeking

The three Arab clubs have arrived with different objectives. Al Hilal, which this year was surpassed by Al Ittihad in the local league, is seeking offensive talent. They want a winger with dribbling skills, goal-scoring ability, and experience on big stages. Meanwhile, Al Nasr has set its sights on top-level center backs.

| YouTube

The Saudi representatives have also explored clauses, contract duration, and willingness to leave. They know that in some cases the deal will be almost impossible, but they also know there are players with doubts, and others who, despite being important, are not considered untouchable by the coaching staff.

a complex situation for Barça

Internally, Barça is trying to keep calm. They do not want to rush, but they are clear that they could take advantage of these offers to free up salary mass without compromising the project. The balance between competitiveness and financial viability will be key this summer.

At the same time, the club is negotiating several renewals and is still working to close strategic signings. Selling at a good price, especially to leagues that are not direct competitors, could be part of the solution. However, each deal must be carefully studied, with clauses that protect the club in case of revaluations.

the pieces of the puzzle

Now, the most important thing: who are the players Saudi Arabia is willing to break the bank for? Al Hilal has set its sights on Raphinha, whose season has been brilliant. The Brazilian wants to renew, but salary discrepancies could facilitate a departure if an offer above €70 million arrives.

Al Nasr has inquired about Ronald Araújo and Jules Koundé, although the club considers them essential. However, Christensen could leave, and he is considered an ideal profile due to his age, experience, and affordable cost.

Finally, Al Ittihad is looking for a midfielder and has set its sights high: their target is Frenkie de Jong. Although everything points to him renewing, Saudi interest is firm and they will not lose sight of him. In summary: Arab money has arrived in Barcelona. Now the ball is in Barça's court... and the players'.