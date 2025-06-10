Guti joins the attacks against Lamine Yamal over a cap: 'In your life...'

At the very start of the Spanish national team's training camp, any detail can become news. This isn't the first time a young player's way of dressing at a press conference has sparked a heated debate in public opinion.

What should be a simple anecdote has ended up opening a new rift in Spanish soccer, mixing generations, unwritten codes, and the eternal discussion about the limits of professionalism and self-expression at the elite level.

an unexpected defeat for the national team

The Spanish national team is facing one of the most high-profile training camps in recent years, marked by the presence of young talents who are revolutionizing the locker room and the way they communicate with the press.

| Twitter

Players like Lamine Yamal have become the center of attention not only for their performance on the field but also for their attitude off it. This time, the controversy hasn't come from a goal or a play, but from a cap worn backwards during a media appearance.

This image, which for many symbolizes the carefree and fresh spirit of the new generation, has sparked criticism from historic figures in Spanish soccer. The latest to join the debate is Guti, former Real Madrid footballer and regular contributor to television talk shows, who has shown his total disagreement with this kind of gesture when representing the national team.

guti joins edu aguirre and criticizes lamine yamal

The viral video shared by "El Chiringuito" shows Guti expressing his opinion forcefully about Lamine Yamal's appearance with a backwards cap at a press conference. According to Guti, there's a clear difference between the player's private life and his role as a representative of a club or the national team: "In your life you do whatever you want, but when you're wearing a club or national team jersey... I don't like those things."

| @FCBarcelona, XCatalunya

The former midfielder doesn't hesitate to point out that "it's not Lamine Yamal's fault," but rather the fault of those around him who don't warn him that these kinds of details can be misinterpreted in a context of maximum media exposure. "When he goes to Ibiza or wherever he wants, let him do it, but with the Spanish national team, not at a press conference," Guti insists, who acknowledges that his view may be that of "someone who's gotten old," but he emphasizes that the institutional image must be kept.

reactions on social media

Guti's comment quickly caused reactions on Twitter and other platforms. While some fans support the traditionalist view, others defend the players' freedom to show themselves as they are, as long as their professional attitude on the field isn't compromised. This controversy revives the debate about to what extent appearance or small gestures can influence the perception of the footballer and the image of the national team.

Lamine Yamal himself, one of the youngest players to debut with the senior team, has already gotten used to dealing with media pressure and expectations. His breakthrough in elite soccer has been meteoric, and his spontaneous and approachable character connects with a new generation of fans, even if it still clashes with the views of some figures from the past.

| Canva

a successful national team thanks to the young players

Lamine Yamal's situation illustrates a paradigm shift in Spanish soccer. The arrival of young players like him hasn't only brought dynamism on the sporting side, but also a new way of relating to the fans and the media. The team led by Luis de la Fuente is clearly committed to young talent and to creating an environment where players can show their authentic selves, even if this means breaking with some unwritten codes.

On the sporting side, Lamine Yamal remains one of La Roja's greatest hopes for upcoming competitions. His ability to break through one-on-one, his speed, and his vision of the game have made him a key piece for both FC Barcelona and the national team. Looking ahead to the national team's upcoming matches, the cap controversy takes a back seat to the importance of his performance on the field.