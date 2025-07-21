Santi Cañizares shakes up Real Madrid: 1 word to define Vinícius

While flames are devouring acres (hectáreas) in the Huelva mountains and emergency services are facing one of the most intense weeks of the summer, another fire—more media-driven than forest-related—is spreading uncontrollably within Real Madrid. Vinicius Junior, until recently an emblem of Madridism, is now being affected by the smoke of football and institutional wear and tear.

Former goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares, a regular commentator on "El Partidazo de COPE," has been blunt: "He disconnected from the Ballon d'Or. Since then, his performance has dropped, and that's made him expendable for Madridists right now." This isn't the first time the former player has thrown sharp barbs, but this time the impact has been brutal. His statement has spread like wildfire across social media.

The reflection isn't isolated. In recent weeks, Xabi Alonso himself has toughened his stance on meritocracy. "No one has a guaranteed spot here," he said during preseason. The truth is that, in summer friendlies, Vinicius hasn't been a protagonist.

From idol to question mark

Vinicius played 58 matches last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 19 assists. This is an acceptable record, but insufficient for someone who was expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo's natural heir. After a Club World Cup in which he went completely unnoticed, rumors began: tensions with the board, pressure for a multi-million euro renewal, and tempting offers from Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid has experienced days of intense internal activity. Negotiations for the Brazilian's continuity have cooled. Florentino Pérez, aware of the general sentiment, has hinted that he won't give in to the player's entourage's blackmail. "We have to think about the club," he reportedly told his closest circle, according to leaks.

Amidst it all, another storm has broken out: the revelation of some old tweets from a Referees Committee executive in which he claimed to be "a Madridist to the core." Although the Committee itself has tried to downplay the issue, the scandal threatens to have institutional consequences. Vinicius, one of the most combative voices against referees in the past, keeps silent.

Meanwhile, everything burns…

Vinicius waits. He waits for a call, a sign, a decision. Florentino is thinking it over. Cañizares has already said it. In the offices at Bernabéu, they're wondering if it's worth continuing to bet on a player who, like many, has stopped burning at the most crucial moment.

Because sometimes, the most dangerous flames aren't in the forests, but inside the locker rooms.

Santi Cañizares didn't just talk about numbers; he read the body language. According to "Cañete," the lost Ballon d'Or changed Vinicius's mindset: less hunger, more distractions, and a locker room now led by Mbappé and Bellingham that no longer waits for anyone. Hence his verdict: "Today Vinicius is expendable for Madridism if he doesn't react now."