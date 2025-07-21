They won't go on Barça's tour: Hansi Flick decides, one of them is a surprise

During the first days of FC Barcelona's preseason, everything revolves around one question: who will accompany Hansi Flick on the tour of Asia? With 36 players starting training and a list reduced to 26 for the trip, it was clear that there would be more cuts. However, few expected that one of the first names left out would generate so much commotion.

The German coach has started shaping the squad with firm decisions. His style is clear: intensity, order, and meritocracy. Along those lines, the first major cut has arrived, one that hasn't gone unnoticed at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper or among the culé fans.

Flick's first cuts and the name that has surprised the most

This Monday, it was confirmed that Jan Virgili, Landry, and Juan Hernández won't travel with the first team and will rejoin Barça Atlètic. The decision was officially communicated before the players' rest day and marks a turning point in the team's preparation for the 2025/2026 season.

| FCB

But among the three names, Jan Virgili's has caused a particular impact. Considered one of the emerging gems of the academy, his progress in recent months had caused an atmosphere of excitement in the blaugrana environment. Even within the club, his continuity in the first team was seen as a real possibility.

Virgili, a left-footed attacking midfielder with creative talent and attacking presence, had impressed during the final stages of last season. His boldness and reading of the game made him a natural alternative to the offensive midfielders. However, after a week of training, Flick has chosen to give him playing time with the reserve team.

The decision doesn't respond to a lack of quality, but to a clear strategy. Hansi Flick wants players who can compete right now in the highest-demand context. With Marcus Rashford's imminent arrival and the accumulation of talent in attacking areas, the competition is fierce.

In addition, the coach has had to deal with setbacks. Ibrahim Diarra, another young player who started the preseason with excitement, has suffered a muscle tear that will keep him out of the group. Meanwhile, Ter Stegen's situation, who still has to decide whether to undergo back surgery, could further alter the list.

So far, Flick has led 10 training sessions in just 7 days, with hardly any rest for the footballers. This Monday, the squad enjoyed their first day off, but tomorrow work will resume with a double session, a sign that the cuts will continue very soon.

The tour of Asia will set the pace for the new Barça

Barça will travel to Asia this Thursday. On the plane will be about 26 footballers personally chosen by Flick, who continues to value youth, yes, but also immediate reliability. In that context, players like Guillermo, Toni Fernández, Jofre, Pedro Fernández, and Roony still have real chances of being part of the group.

Roony, who recently arrived from Copenhagen, is one of those attracting the most attention in these first days. Meanwhile, other young players like Virgili will have to keep growing with the reserve team, waiting for a new opportunity. The decision may seem tough, but it makes one thing clear: the new Barça is built on demand. For Flick, merits are earned in every training session.