Roncero loses his cool with Jota Jordi and slams Barça: 'You're the kings of...'

The return of El Chiringuito after the first matchday of LaLiga delivered one of the most talked-about moments of the night. The show, hosted by Josep Pedrerol, addressed the controversial registration of Franco Mastantuono, introduced as a reinforcement for Real Madrid's first team but registered with the reserve squad. This move has sparked legal and sporting debate in recent hours.

In that context, Jota Jordi argued that "things have to be done right", pointing to the need to follow the rules without loopholes. That was when Tomás Roncero erupted with one of his harshest interventions against Barça in recent months.

Roncero erupts against Barça live

The Madridist journalist began a tirade by linking recent controversies involving the blaugrana club. "You confirm that you're with Congo, a country that doesn't respect human rights... A team that arrives, that cancels the tour. You go to Camp Nou, but no, you go to Estadi Johan Cruyff. You arrive and don't register the players and then Tebas, who's become friends with you, registers them for you by force."

| YouTube

He then attacked Barça's financial situation: "You owe I don't know how much money, you have a thousand fan clubs out there. You have the stadium, which is transparent, looks like Swiss cheese, and you say you're going to play there." That was when he delivered his signature line of the show: "You're the kings of little tricks, you're the kings of levers, you're the kings of the other soccer outside the offices."

Roncero also highlighted Real Madrid's management, comparing it to that of their eternal rival. "You’re going to tell Madrid, which is spotless, which has a healthy economy and a stadium that's the eighth wonder of the world... You’re going to ask us for decency?" The tensest moment came when he recalled the Negreira case: "We never paid Negreira. You, 8.4 million euros. You'll pay for it one day, because this isn't over. It's a crusade and we won't stop until the end."

Jota Jordi keeps calm and Pedrerol mediates

While Roncero raised his tone, Jota Jordi tried to keep calm, waiting for his turn to respond to the Madridist collaborator. The clip has quickly gone viral on social media, where viewers of the show mainly highlight Roncero's vehemence.

The start of the league has caused more noise off the field than on it. Meanwhile, Real Madrid face the match against Osasuna with whether Mastantuono will get minutes, the media debate has brought the tension to the El Chiringuito set. The truth is that on the first matchday of the new season, Barça and Madrid, each for their own reasons, are already at the center of controversies.