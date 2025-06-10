The offer for Ronald Araujo that could convince Joan Laporta

In the halls of the Camp Nou, a phrase is repeated with a resigned yet increasingly realistic tone: "Anything can happen this summer." One of the names that has started to be mentioned more and more, to the surprise of many, is Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan center-back, one of the most beloved players by the fans and until recently considered untouchable, has seen how his status within the club has changed.

Since his arrival to the first team, Araujo has earned the respect of the locker room and the stands for his character, leadership, and commitment. His physical profile, his strength, and his ability to defend to the limit have made him a key piece of the blaugrana defense. However, some poor performances this season, such as against Inter, have meant that he is no longer considered untransferable.

This has caused the Uruguayan to lose his starting spot in important matches during the final stretch of the season, being a substitute in some key games. Although he hasn't made any public statements about it, those close to him acknowledge that it hasn't been easy to digest that change.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

growing interest from Europe

The drop in prominence hasn't gone unnoticed on the old continent. Several of Europe's top clubs are closely following the center-back's situation. In Italy, both Juventus and AC Milan are looking for center-backs with authority, international experience, and the ability to lead renewed projects.

In England, Manchester United have him on their list of priorities to strengthen a backline that has been fragile all season. For now, there are no official offers on the table, but contacts have already been made. Both Deco and Joan Laporta are aware of the interest and are open to listening if the numbers are high enough.

| F.C. Barcelona, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

economic balance and tough decisions

Barça keep operating under significant financial pressure. The need to adjust the wage bill, finance new signings, and avoid sanctions for "fair play" forces them to make unpopular decisions. Selling players with a reputation and high market value can be an effective solution.

Although Araujo isn't the first name on the table, he is starting to be part of internal conversations. Internally, it is also valued that the club has viable replacements in defense. The consolidation of Pau Cubarsí, the continuity of Íñigo Martínez, and the possible contract renewal of Eric Garcia provide room for maneuver.

the figure that could change everything

For now, the public message remains calm: Ronald Araujo has a contract and wants to stay. The summer is long, and the market always finds loopholes to slip through. The reality is that if one of those top European clubs decides to go all in, Barça already have their position clear.

Laporta will only agree to sit down and negotiate if the offer exceeds 50 million euros. That is the figure that could open the door to one of the most impactful operations of the culé market. Araujo isn't for sale, but the price has already been set.