Rodrygo's anger after being substituted in Oviedo - Real Madrid

Real Madrid is going through a season start that's not free from controversial situations. After two consecutive league victories, attention is shifting to players who are looking to regain prominence in Xabi Alonso's system. One of them is Rodrygo, who experienced a match with mixed feelings in Oviedo and an outcome that has sparked debate among Madridists.

Xabi Alonso's opportunity and the weight of recent weeks

Rodrygo had lost his place in the team since Xabi Alonso arrived on the white bench a few weeks ago. Before the Club World Cup, with Ancelotti he was an undisputed starter. However, since that international event at the end of last season, everything changed. The new coach gave him a starting spot in the opening match, but out of the remaining five games he only played two, both as a substitute, totaling 28 minutes.

The first LaLiga match, against Osasuna, confirmed those doubts: not a single minute of play for the Brazilian. However, at Carlos Tartiere he was given a starting opportunity, sharing the attack with Mbappé and Mastantuono. The coach's message was clear: to test if the forward could still be a valid piece in a squad with so much offensive competition.

| Real Madrid

A discreet performance that didn't convince the coaching staff

The player came out with intensity, motivated by the chance to show that he still deserves a relevant place in the team. He tried with dribbles and diagonal runs, looking to connect with Mbappé in several offensive transition plays. Despite his efforts, his contributions weren't decisive in the final third of the field and he barely created clear chances.

Xabi Alonso decided to substitute him in the 63rd minute to bring on Vinicius, in a move that changed the team's offensive rhythm. That decision ended up unleashing the Brazilian's anger, who didn't hide his frustration as he left the field.

Television cameras captured how Rodrygo sat down with a serious face, visibly upset with himself and the situation. His frustration was even more evident when he threw his jersey angrily to the ground and began talking to his teammates on the bench. His body language showed disappointment, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

The contrast was inevitable: while Mbappé established himself as the offensive leader with a brace, and Vinicius scored in stoppage time, Rodrygo ended up being the protagonist because of his reaction after the substitution. This episode adds to the doubts that have followed him for weeks and reopens the debate about his role in the squad.

Xabi Alonso and the management of a forward line full of competition

Real Madrid's forward line is experiencing a moment of intense internal competition with Mbappé, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and young players like Mastantuono, Gonzalo, or Brahim Díaz. For the coach, managing minutes and egos will be an important challenge in a season that's just beginning. Rodrygo's reaction in Oviedo could be interpreted as a message to the coaching staff, demanding continuity to regain confidence.

The Brazilian still has a long contract and the board's trust, although rumors of a departure will return if he can't secure a place in the rotation. In any case, the situation reminds fans that at Real Madrid every opportunity must be seized to the fullest, because the competition never lets up.