Hansi Flick's revolution in defense and he clears up doubts about Fermín... or not

The night in Vallecas has started with a surprise for the blaugrana supporters. Barça are playing to close out August with a perfect record of victories in LaLiga and keep pace with Real Madrid. However, the German coach has chosen a starting eleven with several significant changes. The selection of the center-back pairing and Fermín López's situation have drawn attention in the moments leading up to kickoff.

Christensen and Eric García, an unexpected choice in the defensive core

The most striking change from Hansi Flick comes in the back line. After the team conceded two goals last week at Ciutat de València, the coach has decided to bench Araújo and Cubarsí, the starting pair until now. In their place, Andreas Christensen and Eric García are playing, although the latter had already featured as a right-back in previous matches. The decision breaks with the hierarchy shown so far and reflects that the coach is seeking immediate solutions to strengthen defensive security.

Beyond the defense, Flick keeps a recognizable core with regular names in his early-season plan. Joan García starts again in goal, Alejandro Balde takes the left flank, while Pedri and Frenkie de Jong hold down the midfield. In the attacking line, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha remain, two wingers with dribbling skills and offensive output. Ferran Torres, an undisputed starter at the beginning of the season, keeps the coach's trust as the attacking reference, leaving Robert Lewandowski on the bench for another day.

Dani Olmo displaces Fermín amid uncertainty

The other focal point was Fermín López's role. Throughout the week, the academy product has been at the center of rumors about a possible move to Chelsea, although Flick reiterated his desire to keep him in the squad. However, the coach has chosen to go with Dani Olmo as the attacking midfielder behind Ferran, relegating Fermín to the bench. The decision raises questions about the player's management in the coming hours, with the transfer window still open.

The decision is risky in such a demanding stadium as Vallecas, where Barça are looking not to lose ground to Real Madrid. Flick is shaking up the defense and keeps the uncertainty around Fermín, leaving it unclear whether the academy product will play a leading role in the club's immediate future.

Some previous facts

The clash in Vallecas comes loaded with background that turns the match into a test for both teams. Barça have only won one of their last four league matches at this stadium. However, last season they broke the streak with a 2-1 win after having started behind. Íñigo Pérez's side, meanwhile, arrive boosted after qualifying for the Conference League and are looking to regain consistency at home. In fact, they've only managed to win one of their last eight league games at home.

Recent statistics also show a striking contrast in the trajectory of both teams. Barça have nine consecutive away wins in the league and haven't lost in any of their last five visits to Madrid-based teams. Rayo, on the other hand, have suffered three straight defeats against the blaugrana in the competition, all since Íñigo Pérez took over as coach. These numbers foreshadow a clash marked by both teams' need to confirm opposing trends.