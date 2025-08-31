She's leaving: they will pay the release clause of a Barça player

Women's Barça is going through a summer of deep structural changes. With significant departures, salary adjustments, and the obligation to reinvent themselves, Pere Romeu's squad seemed complete after the rout in their league debut against Alhama. However, the departure of one of the most promising young players is once again changing the scenario.

The operation: €500,000 ($500,000) and destination London

According to Mundo Deportivo, Lucía Corrales, just 19 years old, will leave Barça after her release clause is paid, set at €500,000 ($500,000). The club carrying out the operation is London City Lionesses, which is strengthening their project with a left-back who is an international at youth levels and has experience in Liga F.

The player had reached a contract renewal agreement with FC Barcelona at the beginning of this summer, but the club's financial limitations derailed what had been agreed. Faced with a lack of guarantees, Lucía Corrales reactivated previous talks and ultimately accepted the English offer.

Competitive profile: speed, range, and offensive projection

Lucía Corrales stood out during her loan to Sevilla last season, where she logged quality minutes and proved her status as an attacking full-back. Her ability to advance with the ball, deliver crosses from the byline, and provide solid defensive cover positioned her as the natural heir to Rölfo, who was transferred to Manchester United in this same transfer window.

Her inclusion in the Spain U-17 squad that won the World Cup and the European Championship confirmed her potential. In addition, she had already debuted for the senior team, which explains the growing interest from the WSL in signing her.

Immediate impact on Barça's planning

Corrales's departure adds to those of Jana Fernández, Ingrid Engen, Bruna Vilamala, and Ellie Roebuck, among others, all with a common denominator: freeing up salary mass. In a context of financial adjustment, Barça is left without their left-back of the future and will have to redistribute roles.

Pere Romeu has occasional options to cover the position, but none with the natural profile of the Balearic player. Her departure reduces the depth on a flank that was already weakened after Rölfo's sale.

Reaction time: three weeks left in the Liga F transfer window

The summer window in Liga F closes on September 19, so the technical department still has time to act. The deadline to register footballers for the Champions League expires on October 2, a timeframe that will affect any reinforcements.

The club's priority is to keep their competitiveness in Europe and compensate for unexpected departures like Corrales's. The final decision will depend on financial balance and the ability to find a reliable alternative in an increasingly limited market.