Real Oviedo seals a Champions signing: They've been dreaming of him for years

Real Oviedo's return to the top division, 24 years later, isn't going unnoticed. In Tartiere's offices, there's a clear plan: not just to get promoted to survive, but to compete with guarantees. On that path toward consolidation in the elite, every reinforcement counts. But some weigh more than others.

Veljko Paunovic knows that the division demands talent, international experience, and the ability to decide matches. That's why he has taken a decisive step in the market by finalizing the signing of a player who has set foot on the Champions League field this very season. The signing is now official and marks a turning point in the new carbayón project.

From Manchester City to Tartiere

Luka Ilić, a Serbian attacking midfielder who's 26 years old, has recently become a new Real Oviedo player until June 2028. Raised in Red Star Belgrade's youth academy, his quality caught Manchester City's attention, who signed him in 2017. Although he didn't make his debut with the English club, his journey through European soccer has been steady: NAC Breda, Twente, Troyes, TSC Backa Topola... until his return to Red Star in 2024.

| Real Oviedo

With the Serbian club, Ilić played 34 league matches, scoring 12 goals and providing 6 assists, in addition to accumulating 5 appearances in the Champions League, one of them against Barça, although always coming off the bench. This international experience has been decisive for Paunovic to point to him as a key piece in his line-up.

Goal with his national team and a promise of higher level for Oviedo

Ilić doesn't just know what it's like to compete in Europe. He also knows what it's like to score with his national team. In January 2023, he made his debut with Serbia in a friendly against the United States and didn't need more than a few minutes to leave his mark: he scored the winning goal. Since then, he hasn't been drafted again, but the quality is there.

His signing, for 2 million euros, isn't just the most expensive in Oviedo's market this summer, but also the most high-profile, along with Salomón Rondón's. The fans know it. His arrival represents a qualitative leap in the attacking midfield line, where the club needed a creative profile with attacking ability and vision. In this new top-flight Oviedo, Ilić could have the impact he always dreamed of having at clubs like City or Troyes.

An ambitious market with more reinforcements to come

With Luka Ilić's arrival, there are now five confirmed signings by Real Oviedo in this summer market: Brandon Dominguès, Alberto Reina, Salomón Rondón, Horatiu Moldovan, and the Serbian. It's a squad that mixes youth, experience, and varied profiles to face the season with guarantees.

But the plan isn't closed. As has been reported in several sports media outlets in recent days, the club is still working to strengthen key positions. Jovic remains on the agenda as an offensive reference, while Nemanja Maksimović is one of the names highlighted to reinforce the midfield. They're also looking for a high-level left back, with Javi Hernández as the main candidate, and a winger to complete the squad.