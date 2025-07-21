Valencia CF is navigating turbulent waters in this summer of 2025. The sales of youth talents have set the pace of the market. The club is seeking defensive stability after an inconsistent season. Fans are looking toward the immediate future with concern. Will Mestalla's team be able to keep their homegrown pillars?

Defensive challenges at Mestalla after key departures

Valencia has seen two promising center-backs leave this preseason. Yarek Gasiorowski joined PSV Eindhoven for about €9.5 million. Cristhian Mosquera is close to signing with Arsenal. These moves generate necessary income.

However, they leave gaps in Carlos Corberán's backline. The Spanish coach must rebuild with what's available. Mouctar Diakhaby appears as a fixed option. But depth is scarce in a squad with financial limitations. The club is prioritizing the academy to cover needs. Local players offer commitment and low cost. Even so, the pressure to sell persists.

| Valencia CF, Windawake de WindAwake, XCatalunya, Canva

Contract renewal negotiations: The case of the standout academy players

Valencia has submitted renewal offers to three Paterna gems recently. Javi Guerra, Diego López, and César Tárrega received formal proposals. Sources close to the matter indicate they're "important and serious." However, Tárrega's camp sees areas for improvement in his offer. His current salary is among the lowest in the squad. Last season, match-related variables adjusted it slightly. Now, they're seeking an agreement that reflects his starting role.

The defender's agent is preparing a counteroffer. Both parties are showing initial harmony in the talks. The conversations will continue next week. Tárrega has expressed his desire to stay. "It's been my dream since I was a child," he stated recently. His current contract expires in 2028. But a salary adjustment is urgent to avoid tensions. Will CEO Ron Gourlay be able to close the deal before August?

Foreign interest grows: Newcastle and Bologna on the prowl

International clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation. Newcastle United included Tárrega on a shortlist of right-sided center-backs. Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta and Nicolo Savona from Juventus complete the trio. The English side is looking to strengthen for the Champions League.

| Canva

There is still no formal offer from the Magpies. Bologna previously submitted a €10 million proposal. Valencia flatly rejected it. The Italian club sees him as a replacement for Jhon Lucumí. Other Premier League and Serie A teams are monitoring him. His market value is around €10 million, according to Transfermarkt. Tárrega is prioritizing Mestalla, but uncertainty invites speculation.

Stellar performance in 2024/25: Impressive stats

Last season cemented Tárrega as an undisputed starter. He played 34 matches in LaLiga with Valencia. He scored two goals and provided one assist. He accumulated 1,514 min. (1,514 minutes) on the field. In Copa del Rey, he added four more appearances. He totaled 38 matches without serious injuries. His presence at the Under-21 European Championship with Spain was notable.

A starter for La Rojita, he excelled in key matches. These statistics highlight his defensive solidity. Good aerial play and ball distribution define him. Corberán sees him as the future leader of the backline. His tactical qualities fit the coach's 4-3-3. Strengths in one-on-one situations make up for his youth.

What could he contribute if he ultimately stayed at Valencia?

Corberán is betting on a high and aggressive defense. Tárrega brings speed and anticipation to that line. His ability to play out from the back facilitates quick transitions. If he renews, he could lead alongside Diakhaby. Otherwise, Valencia would face a critical void. The market closes soon, and decisions are pressing. Will the club overcome their financial limitations to keep him? Newcastle offers a tempting financial leap. But the Valencian roots weigh heavily. The outcome will define the course of LaLiga for Los Che.