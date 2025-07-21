Neither Barça nor Real Madrid: Atlético snags the desired gem

In a market where the rivalry to sign young talents knows no truce, Atlético de Madrid has made a move that hasn't gone unnoticed in Spanish soccer. While many are still focused on the big summer moves, Atlético's sporting management has made a strong bet on a name that's starting to make waves among the most expert circles. Excitement and pressure always accompany signings for the future, especially when it comes to footballers who are already attracting the attention of the country's giants.

The signing of Daniel Fitzgerald, a forward who's only 17 years old and holds dual nationality, represents much more than just a simple reinforcement for Atlético de Madrid's Juvenil A. The club has decided to invest in a player who's stood out both in youth soccer and in higher categories, paying a release clause close to €150,000, an unusual amount for a young academy prospect.

This investment reflects Atlético's current strategy: getting ahead of Barça and Real Madrid in recruiting national talent and ensuring the growth of their own academy. Fitzgerald, who was developed in Elche's academy, arrives after shining in División de Honor and with the experience of having debuted in Segunda RFEF with Elche's reserve team. His numbers are impressive: fifteen goals and ten assists last season, and an unusual maturity for his age.

| @Atleti

Daniel Fitzgerald's profile: between boldness and attacking efficiency

Fitzgerald's playing style fits perfectly with the philosophy Atlético wants to instill in their youth soccer. Technical reports describe him as a complete striker: he has speed, directness, and a special ability in one-on-one situations. He doesn't fear taking responsibility in the final third, but he also knows how to link up and create chances for his teammates. That balance between individuality and team play has allowed him to stand out above other forwards of his generation.

His time at Elche has been meteoric. In just one season in División de Honor, he has established himself as one of the top scorers and assist providers, catching the attention of scouts from all over Spain. His versatility has even allowed him to take part in training sessions with Elche's first team, which has recently returned to Primera División.

Fitzgerald's arrival coincides with Ángel Donato's appointment to the Juvenil A bench. Interestingly, Donato already knows the player well, since both were together in Elche's reserve team during the last campaign. This continuity could be key to speeding up the young forward's adaptation, as he faces the challenge of standing out in one of Spain's best academies.

The immediate goal for Fitzgerald will be to earn a starting spot in a team that usually competes for titles in the top youth category. The club acknowledges the expectations caused and trusts that the long-term bet, with a contract until 2030, will pay off. In the medium term, it's not ruled out that the player could get opportunities with Atlético B or even the first team, as has already happened with other young Atlético prospects.