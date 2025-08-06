real madrid receives an offer that could change everything: Xabi Alonso is considering it

In Valdebebas, summers are usually synonymous with frenetic activity and last-minute decisions. The new season will start in just a few days and the white club faces a familiar challenge: how to manage a squad full of top stars where every player matters, but not everyone fits. The offensive competition at Real Madrid is at its peak, and any move could change the outlook for an entire season.

Brahim Díaz's versatility and talent have always attracted attention outside Santiago Bernabéu. This summer, his name is making headlines again. According to sources from CNN Portugal, Récord and also several Turkish journalists, Benfica and Fenerbahçe have started exploratory talks with Real Madrid to find out the availability of the Moroccan international. The Portuguese club is looking for a creative profile to replace Joã​o Félix's departure and sees Brahim as the perfect candidate to lead their attack in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe trust José Mourinho's endorsement to convince the player, bringing the experience of a coach who knows the demands of LaLiga. The offer from both clubs is attractive, not only from an economic point of view, but also from a sporting perspective: being a protagonist, playing in the Champions League, and feeling essential in a locker room again.

| @brahim

Real Madrid doesn't rule out a sale, but the final decision depends on Brahim and Xabi Alonso

The white board is open to listening to offers, although they won't give away a player under contract with a growing market value. In Valdebebas, they value Brahim at €60 million. It's a high price, but in line with the current inflation in international soccer and the performance the player has delivered over the past two years.

However, Real Madrid isn't in a hurry to close the deal. Xabi Alonso values Brahim's role as a luxury super-sub. The coach has expressed his desire to recover the best version of Brahim and counts on him as an alternative to give Vinícius, Mbappé, or even Bellingham a rest, depending on the system chosen for each match. This season will be the Málaga native's third at the white house, with 117 matches, 20 goals, and 19 assists on his record. His impact off the bench has been key to achieving several national and international titles.

| Real Madrid

The player, determined to stay despite market temptations

Despite media pressure and the appeal of the offers, Brahim Díaz keeps a clear idea: to fight for a spot at Real Madrid. He has made this clear to those around him and to the club, rejecting for now any permanent exit or loan, as Defensa Central has confirmed. The player wants to be important in a team that competes for every title and knows that, in a long and demanding season, his opportunity will come.

In the last campaign, Brahim scored six goals in 48 matches, most of them as a substitute. His ability to play in any of the three attacking positions and his knack for deciding matches in the final minutes have made him an indispensable wildcard for Xabi Alonso.

In any case, it seems clear that a move will take place in the white attack zone. If Brahim Díaz were to leave, Rodrygo's or Endrick's desire to leave would immediately be put on hold, and today it has emerged that Endrick was very close to signing a loan deal with Real Sociedad.