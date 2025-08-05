Florentino Pérez already has a final offer for Rodrygo: Xabi knows it too

In soccer, nothing stays still for long. Real Madrid, champions of everything just a few years ago, are now experiencing one of those summers when an important piece might move on. Rodrygo's future has gone from being taboo to becoming the main topic of debate in Valdebebas. After a Club World Cup that has left its mark on the squad, Xabi Alonso's decisions and the activity in the offices are setting the pace for a deal that could shake up the transfer market.

The Club World Cup and Rodrygo's new role: fewer minutes, more doubts about his continuity

Rodrygo's situation at Real Madrid has taken a turn since Xabi Alonso's arrival. Although he was a starter in the Club World Cup debut against Al-Hilal, his prominence declined game after game. In the six matches of the tournament, he only played these 65 minutes (65 minutes) in the first one and barely appeared in two others in the final stages. Three matches without stepping on the field and two testimonial appearances have left the Brazilian forward in an unprecedented situation: for the first time since his arrival, he doesn't have either a guaranteed starting spot or a key role in the line-up.

Xabi Alonso is opting for a two-forward system, where the competition is at its highest. With Gonzalo untouchable, Vinicius, Mbappé, Endrick, Arda Güler, Brahim, and Mastantuono, the margin for Rodrygo is minimal. The Brazilian is beginning to accept that staying in Madrid will be a bigger challenge than ever.

| Real Madrid

The Premier League enters the scene: Tottenham lead negotiations, Liverpool and Chelsea wait for their chance

According to MARCA, Real Madrid have started to receive formal offers for Rodrygo. The white club, true to their policy, don't intend to give away their striker. The starting price is set between 70 and 80 million euros, an amount that rules out any cut-price deal. Among the clubs that have taken the first step, Tottenham lead the race. After Son's departure, they're looking for a new attacking reference to compete in the Champions League and return to the English elite. The offer is already on the table and Florentino Pérez is studying it carefully.

They're not the only ones. Liverpool are closely following Rodrygo's situation and have him on their list as an alternative to Isak, in case Newcastle don't give in. At Anfield, they see him as the ideal piece to complete a fearsome attack and fight for all the titles. Meanwhile, Chelsea keep up their policy of constant changes. The arrival of Delap and Joao Pedro hasn't stopped them from searching for another goalscorer. After winning the Club World Cup, the board are looking for the ultimate statement and the Brazilian would fit into their plans.

| Real Madrid

Rodrygo and his camp already accept the change: Real Madrid seek the best possible exit

Just a few months ago, Rodrygo and his camp were firm in their desire to stay at Real Madrid. They saw the white club as their home and the perfect stage to keep growing. However, the lack of minutes and the new role imposed by Xabi Alonso have changed the outlook. Now, both the footballer and his agent accept that a departure might be the best option for everyone involved.

The board, aware of the situation and the player's market value, aren't in a hurry but won't close the door if the offer is right. The final decision will be made in the coming weeks, with the season about to start and the English market speeding up deals. Everything suggests that the outcome will be a matter of days.