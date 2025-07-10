Real Betis's move for Pellegrini's dream signing in the 2025-2026

In the midst of planning for next season, Real Betis is determined to strengthen their defense by adding experience after a campaign in which the right flank proved fragile. With Sabaly's departure and Bellerín possibly leaving, Pellegrini is demanding solutions. In the spotlight is a Mallorca player, whose consistent performance has set off alarms in Heliópolis.

Solid performance, but cycle completed at Mallorca

Pablo Maffeo, a Spanish-Argentine right-back, 27 years old, has become a key piece in Jagoba Arrasate's system. Last season, he played in 31 official matches, including 30 in "LaLiga", totaling 2,465 min. (2,465 minutes) and contributing two goals and seven yellow cards.

His commitment has been remarkable: He played with injections and endured a foot injury from January to March, as he admitted in April. However, Maffeo has stated that he feels at a turning point: "I've found stability... but if they don't renew my contract, I'll leave with great memories."

Betis makes a move: real interest and efforts to close the deal

Betis's interest isn't new. In November 2024, it was already reported that he was a clear target to strengthen the defense. In March 2025, Mallorca set his price at around €8–9 million, an amount for which they rejected a previous offer. Since then, negotiations have continued.

According to AS, Betis has made Maffeo and young Herzog defensive priorities for next season, pointing to a complicated situation at Mallorca and mutual desire. ESTADIO Deportivo also reported talks, although there is still no final agreement.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest has shown interest, offering €6M and having agreed personal terms with the footballer. That move puts pressure on Betis, who hope to close the deal before preseason begins.

What does Maffeo bring to Pellegrini's plan?

Pablo fits perfectly into the verdiblanco style. He stands out for:

Solid defense: He averages about 2 tackles, 3.6 recoveries, and 2.8 clearances per match.

Offensive ability: His runs and crosses provide constant solutions in attack.

LaLiga experience: With more than 120 matches, he is a reliable option in the division.

With him, Pellegrini would raise the consistency of the right flank, with a player for both present and future, and dual nationality, which adds flexibility for European competitions.

Setbacks to solve at Mallorca

Mallorca doesn't give in easily. Even with Maffeo's fatigue, the island club sees him as a valuable piece and sets a high price. In addition, they are looking to cover multiple positions: goalkeeper, wingers, and key renewals such as Raíllo's.

The club is keeping their cards close: If offers don't arrive within their valuation range, they won't allow his departure. But both agent and footballer are increasing the pressure with their desire for change.

Tight deadlines and outlook for preseason

The key to the operation will be timing. Betis is looking to close the deal as soon as possible, ideally before preseason, so that Maffeo can join Pellegrini's project and strengthen the flank.

If Betis's offer matches or exceeds €8–9M, Mallorca could open the door. If not, the English option would gain strength. In that scenario, Betis is already considering alternatives such as Andrei Ratiu, in case Maffeo becomes unattainable.

It remains to be seen whether the negotiation flows and the price is adjusted, but it is, without a doubt, one of the main focuses of the verdiblanco transfer market.