Confirmed, Ratiu will make Rayo Vallecano rich: a new team joins the bidding war

Iñigo Pérez's Rayo approach the transfer market with a smile after turning Andrei Ratiu into one of this season's revelations. The Romanian full-back has been a key piece in Vallecas. His speed, defensive solidity, and offensive contribution have made him an indispensable player for the team, and now his name is woven into the summer transfer rumors.

The bidding for Ratiu opens in Italy and Spain

Roma have taken the lead to sign the 27-year-old right wing-back. The Italian club is willing to pay the €25 million release clause. Despite this, they would have to share the payment with Villarreal, who own 50% of his rights.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Betis, Barcelona, and Atlético de Madrid remain very alert to the full-back. Betis consider him a viable addition if they qualify for the Champions League, which would guarantee them financial leeway, and Barça include him as an alternative to Koundé.

Market value and league performance

According to Transfermarkt data, Ratiu's market value has gone from €7 million to €12 million in just a few months, the result of his brilliant season. His profile stands out for 2 goals and 3 assists in 35 matches and 3,067 minutes (3.067 km) in LaLiga. In addition, his inclusion in the 2024-25 LaLiga Ideal Team reinforces his projection.

What does Ratiu offer on the field?

Ratiu stands out for his physical endurance and acceleration, as well as his tactical intelligence to join the attack and cover his flank with good judgment. At 6 ft. (1.83 m), he combines aerial strength and speed to press.

His experience in international competitions, such as Euro 2024, and his role as captain against Cyprus, consolidate his competitive status.

Contractual conditions influencing his market

Ratiu's contract with Rayo runs until 2028, and his release clause is set at €25 million. However, Villarreal retain 50% of his rights and have a buy-back option for €7 million, which complicates any deal.

Implications for Rayo and possible replacements

Rayo are already working on his successor if his sale finally goes through. Among the names is Hugo Rincón, currently on loan at Mirandés, a young man with good potential to fill the vacancy. In addition, the club could adjust their system to keep defensive balance if Ratiu leaves.

The Italian interest, along with that from LaLiga, puts Rayo in a strong position to negotiate. If he leaves, it will also be a financial triumph due to his rising value. Both he and his club are facing a decisive decision that could mark the beginning of a new cycle for both.