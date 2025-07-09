Alavés wants a Tenerife player

CD Tenerife has stood out as one of the main discoveries of LaLiga Hypermotion 2024–25, with a squad full of emerging talents. Among them, there is a name that has burst onto the Spanish soccer scene, becoming a highly desired player in this summer market.

A winger who adds value and convinces

Luismi Cruz, 23 years old and originally from El Puerto de Santa María, has excelled brightly under Álvaro Cervera's leadership. In the 2024–25 season, he played 38 matches, scored 2 goals, and provided 8 assists, totaling 3,153 yds. (2,882 m) in LaLiga 2. His consistency and versatility, being able to play as an attacking midfielder or even a forward, have placed him among the most versatile talents of the season.

Transfermarkt currently values his contract at 1 million euros, and his contract with Tenerife runs until June 2027. In addition, Sevilla keeps a buy-back option of 1.5 M€ and 30% on a future sale.

Alavés, closely monitoring the Canary Islands radar

According to Ángel García from the Cazurreando portal, Deportivo Alavés has already contacted Tenerife to explore the possible signing of Cruz during the summer transfer window. The Babazorro team, recently saved in LaLiga EA Sports, is looking to strengthen their wings and sees Luismi as an ideal profile to provide offensive mobility. Their current position in the table allows them to attract the footballer with the promise of minutes in the top division.

Other options on the table

Although Cádiz withdrew early, unable to take on his contract, other clubs such as Leganés, Castellón, and Racing de Santander have also set their sights on him. However, Leganés is taking a cautious stance, stating that the release clause would be around 10 M€ and pointing out the level of competition at Tenerife.

Tactical scenarios at Mendizorroza

The Babazorro's goal is to strengthen their wingers to fit better into the 4-3-3 that Chacho Coudet has been using. Luismi's emergence would bring dribbling, pace, and assists, elements that Moussa Diarra and Tomás Conechny could complement. Still in an early stage, the operation is complicated by Sevilla's buy-back option, which requires balancing timelines and future percentages.

Media support and professional monitoring

Sporting director Felipe Miñambres stated weeks ago that, despite the interest, "there are no formal offers for Luismi Cruz." However, he does acknowledge that the player's appreciation is attracting attention in the top two divisions. That reinforces the hypothesis that Alavés is currently leading the race for his signing.

For now, everything suggests that the outcome could occur before the transfer window closes this August 31.