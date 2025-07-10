Real Betis say goodbye to Mandragora: they're working on signing another midfielder

Betis adjusts their plans to strengthen the midfield ahead of next season. The green and white club has put forward the profile of a 23-year-old player to succeed Johnny Cardoso. Decisive hours are unfolding in Heliopolis.

Mandragora and Cardoso: how has the outlook changed?

Initially, Rolando Mandragora was the preferred option, but his negotiation stalled. Fiorentina rejected two proposals, the first for €4M and another with €6M + €2M in variables. The Italian club arranged a meeting to discuss his contract renewal, which halted Betis's interest.

Meanwhile, Johnny Cardoso's transfer to Atlético de Madrid is accelerating, which would force Betis to fill the vacancy as soon as possible.

The new alternative gaining ground for Betis

Manuel Pellegrini's team is intensifying their efforts to sign Kristjan Asllani, a 23-year-old Albanian midfielder from Inter Milan. According to ABC, Betis is preparing an offer between €6M and €8M for the majority of his rights, using a formula similar to previous deals. They want to obtain sporting control and leave Inter with a future stake.

Inter, however, initially demanded figures between €15M and €20M, although they would be willing to lower to the range managed by Betis. In addition, the player would welcome a move to LaLiga, where he believes he would have a more prominent role.

Career and profile of Kristjan Asllani

Born in Elbasan (Albania), Asllani arrived in Italy at five years old and developed in Empoli's youth academy, where Inter signed him in 2022 for about €14M–€16M. He did not manage to establish himself as an undisputed starter, although he played 39 matches last season across Serie A, Champions League, Coppa Italia, and Club World Cup, totaling nearly 2,000 min. (2 000 minutos).

With a contract until 2028, he has 33 caps for Albania, having participated in Euro 2024 and faced Spain. The player also stands out for his versatility in the defensive midfield position.

What he would bring to Pellegrini and Betis

The possible signing of Asllani fits Pellegrini's project, which seeks to strengthen the engine room with tactically solid players. He stands out for his physical deployment, game reading, and adjustments in defensive duties, very much aligned with Betis's style.

This move would also allow Betis to free up wage bill space with the possible departure of Carvalho and would prepare the ground for a second midfielder to complement the Albanian.

Obstacles and next steps

Financial negotiation: Betis is working with an offer of €6M–€8M, while Inter wants to recoup their investment. Player's will: Some sources indicate that Asllani is not leaning toward Betis and prefers more options. Deadline: The summer transfer window in Spain closes next September 1, so both clubs have little time to finalize the deal.

After Asllani?

Once the deal is closed, Betis's focus would remain on strengthening a second midfielder to complement the Albanian signing. Names such as Enzo Barrenechea or Morten Frendrup are being considered, but the priority is to guarantee stability in the midfield before preseason begins.

However, it remains to be seen whether Inter will accept and whether the player himself will be convinced that this is the right move.