Midfield carousel continues: Valencia bids for a young Serie A talent

Valencia CF's sports planning for the 2025/2026 season keeps making headlines almost daily. Mestalla's club is undergoing a deep restructuring of its midfield, one of the weakest points after the departure of key players and the lack of impactful signings in recent campaigns. Carlos Corberán, aware of the demands of competing in LaLiga and the role his team must play this season, is clear that the absolute priority is to sign a physical midfielder, with range and the ability to provide balance to the squad.

Valencia's difficulties in closing their main target, Enzo Barrenechea, have forced the sports management to broaden their search. The Argentine, who was an important piece last season, has returned to Aston Villa and negotiations with the English side have become practically impossible. The club has explored other options in the market, but they haven't had any luck either: the deal with Neyou fell through even though it seemed done and he has ended up at Getafe, while other names like O’Brien and several players from the Championship haven't convinced the technical staff.

Kacper Urbański, new option on the list: youth and international projection

In this scenario marked by uncertainty, a new name has appeared on Valencia's transfer list. This is Kacper Urbański, a young Polish midfielder who plays for Bologna in Serie A. According to the Polish outlet Meczyki, Carmelo del Pozo, the right-hand man of the sports management, has already held a video call with the footballer to show him the club's interest.

Urbański, just 20 years old, stands out for his physique, his work rate, and his versatility. He has been one of the great promises of Polish soccer since he debuted at just 15 years old in his country's league and made the leap to Italy, where he has worn the jerseys of Bologna and Monza. In the last season, however, he has seen his playing time reduced, mainly due to the arrival of Vincenzo Italiano on Bologna's bench, and he ended up on loan at Monza, where he only played in two of the last eleven Serie A matches. This drop in prominence has motivated the footballer to seek a move in search of minutes and regularity.

Competition and market situation: PAOK and the transfer fee

Valencia's interest in Urbański isn't exclusive. PAOK Thessaloniki, one of the most powerful clubs in Greece, has also made an offer for the midfielder, knowing they can take advantage of the player's contract situation. His deal with Bologna expires in June 2026, but the lack of continuity and the difficulties in renewing open the door to a lower negotiation. According to several media reports, the starting price would be around €6 million, although the intention of the club is to lower that figure by taking advantage of Bologna's urgency to find him a destination.

Urbański also shares an agent with top-level footballers like Dimitrievski, Sadiq, or Maksimovic, which could facilitate contacts between clubs. His participation with Poland's senior national team in the last Euro 2024 and his status as one of the most promising under-21s on the continent have attracted the interest of more teams, but Valencia has the appeal of LaLiga and an exciting sports project after Corberán's arrival.

Urbański's arrival would fit the roadmap set by the coach to strengthen the midfield: youth, physical power, and the ability to play as a pivot or even in more advanced positions. Valencia needs a player who can cover ground, recover balls, and provide ball distribution. Although his adaptation to Spanish soccer may require time, the club believes his room for growth is enormous and that his international projection would fit a squad looking to get younger and increase its market value.