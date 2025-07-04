New option for Real Sociedad's defense: Villarreal also in the race

Real Sociedad has started the summer transfer market strongly. After a season in which their defensive line was severely weakened by injuries, the club's sporting management has activated several operations to strengthen the back line ahead of the new campaign.

The recent departure of Nayef Aguerd, combined with the need to ensure depth on the bench, has pushed the club to study various options. One of them is Igor Julio, a Brazilian defender with experience in Europe, who has already given the green light to his possible arrival in San Sebastián. However, he is not the only profile on the table.

An Argentine defender with a complicated recent past

The player in question is coming off a difficult campaign, marked by a serious injury suffered in December of last year. He was out of action for several months, and since his return in March he has only played 300 official minutes. This limited participation has raised doubts at his current club, which is seriously considering his departure before his contract ends.

| Africa Images, Real Sociedad

At 28 years old, this Argentine center-back will soon enter his final contract year in England. The contractual situation, together with his desire to regain prominence and minutes in a competitive league, makes him an interesting opportunity for several LaLiga teams, including Real Sociedad and Villarreal.

Competition with Villarreal and Serie A clubs

The Castellón-based club has also shown interest in the defender. Although they have already secured the loan of Rafa Marín, Villarreal considers it essential to add another piece to their defensive line. The technical reports positively assess the experience and leadership ability of the Argentine center-back, who already knows European soccer after spells in the Netherlands, England, and having offers from Italy.

| XCatalunya, Villarreal CF

In fact, several Serie A clubs have come knocking, eager to take advantage of the contractual opportunity he presents. As of today, there are no closed negotiations, but contacts are constant and the final decision will largely depend on the player's will.

The footballer's will, key to his next destination

Both the txuri urdin club and the groguet side have kept a cautious approach, aware that the footballer prioritizes a project where he can have immediate prominence. After a year in which he has barely counted for his coach, his goal is to regain his form and return to his best competitive level.

Those closest to him assure that he values both the play style and the stability of the sporting project. In addition, his family would welcome a move to Spain, where he already feels valued and with room to shine again.

The name everyone is after

If the deal goes through, it would be an important step for any of the interested clubs. The player has already made it clear that he is looking for a club that will allow him to feel important again, and his arrival would mean a high-level reinforcement for any defensive line in LaLiga.

The Argentine footballer who has attracted the interest of Real Sociedad, Villarreal, and several Italian clubs is none other than Marcos Senesi. A left-footed center-back, with character, experience, and still a lot of soccer to offer. The market is moving, and Senesi could be one of the standout names of the summer.