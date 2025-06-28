Raphinha's comment that brings Nico Williams closer to Barça

The locker room at FC Barcelona is already starting to prepare the ground for an addition that could mark a turning point in the blaugrana attack. Raphael Dias Belloli, better known as Raphinha, has been one of the first key figures at the club to speak out about the possible signing of Nico Williams.

"Any player who comes to contribute to the club is welcome. I think anyone who comes with the mentality to work and make an effort for the good of the team will be well received, both by me and by the rest of my teammates," Raphinha told the media.

Not afraid of competition

The most interesting thing about his words was not only his conciliatory tone, but also the complete absence of jealousy or fear regarding possible direct competition for minutes on the field. Raphinha, who has already shown character, dedication, and commitment throughout last season—especially in the absence of leaders like Ter Stegen, Araujo, and De Jong—was more focused on the collective than on his individual prominence.

| XCatalunya, FootyRenders

"At Barça, there's no room to be sad or down about anything, about the arrival of one player or another. What matters here is that we all row in the same direction," said the Brazilian, who has established himself as one of the team's leaders both on the field and in the locker room.

a signing that excites

Regarding Nico Williams, Raphinha was very clear: "It's no coincidence that he's being considered to play with us at Barcelona and that he's a starter for the Spanish national team. He's a player of the highest quality." The praise is significant, not only because of who says it, but because it reflects the consensus within the club about the suitability of bringing in the Basque winger.

| FC Barcelona, XCatalunya, YouTube: Mundo Deportivo, YouTube: DAZN ES

Nico's possible arrival fits with the strategic plan of the club's sporting management: rejuvenate the team, bet on national talent, and continue strengthening a left wing that has lost its spark since Dembélé's departure. His speed, dribbling, and verticality could be the perfect complement for an attack where Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Joao Félix also shine.

club world cup and locker room solidarity

Raphinha also took advantage of the event in São Paulo to talk about the current global soccer scene, specifically the Club World Cup being held in the US. He acknowledged that "giving up vacation by obligation is complicated," and cited as an example players like Marquinhos and Beraldo, who have gone from Champions League to national team to World Cup with hardly any rest.

This comment is not trivial. At Barça, they value not only talent, but also physical and mental resilience. The club, with Hansi Flick in charge, is paying close attention to the recovery capacity and commitment of its footballers ahead of an especially demanding season.

a message to Lamine... and to Neymar

Finally, Raphinha ended his remarks with a lighthearted anecdote involving Lamine Yamal and Neymar. "Lamine asked me if Ney would reply to a message on Instagram," he said with a laugh. This gesture reflects the good atmosphere within the squad and the integrative role the Brazilian plays with the younger players.

Although there is still no official confirmation, everything indicates that the signing is underway. The fact that key figures in the locker room like Raphinha are welcoming him so enthusiastically is another sign that Barça is ready to welcome with open arms what will be, if nothing goes wrong, their next big signing: Nico Williams.