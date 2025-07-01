New option for Girona's winger: a failed 2024 signing reactivated

With the departure of key players like Bryan Gil and Arnaut Danjuma, who are returning to their clubs after loan spells, Girona FC has reactivated its transfer machinery in search of offensive reinforcements. Míchel's team, which has surprised in recent seasons with its vertical and lively play, needs new wingers to keep its competitive level in La Liga.

The sporting management, led by Quique Cárcel, has revived an operation that was already explored less than a year ago. This time, not only due to tactical needs, but also because of a market opportunity that could fit perfectly with the sporting ambitions of the club and the player involved.

a player with hunger and ambition

The situation is as follows: a young South American footballer who has gone through an irregular experience in European soccer is now looking for a second chance. His desire is clear: to have continuity, quality minutes, and international visibility ahead of the 2026 World Cup, where his national team will be the host and he can't afford to miss out.

The player's representatives have made a move and have recently offered him to Girona, trusting that this time the interest will materialize. In their previous attempt, the Catalan team didn't reach the decisive stage of negotiations, but now the circumstances have changed: there is space in the squad, there is a need, and there is willingness.

his time in Belgium hasn't been the desired one

The player was transferred last January from Pumas de México to Belgian side Anderlecht for an amount close to two million euros. In his first half-season in Europe, he has shown both positives and negatives: three goals, three assists in 21 matches, but a clear loss of prominence in the final stretch of the championship.

Although the Belgian club still sees him as a player with potential, the truth is that a loan isn't ruled out if an interesting proposal arrives. His camp is considering both a loan and a partial sale of his rights. However, the footballer's contract with Anderlecht runs for four more seasons, which complicates any immediate departure.

From Belgium, caution is being communicated: they don't want to part with a young player without giving him more time to adapt. However, if the player insists on his desire to change scenery to gain minutes and visibility, everything will depend on Girona's willingness to make a strong commitment to him.

a piece that could fit

The footballer's profile fits perfectly with what the Montilivi club is looking for: he is young, fast, has dribbling skills and goal-scoring ability, and is used to playing on both flanks of the attack. In addition, he would arrive with extra motivation: to regain prominence to secure his draft with the national team for the next World Cup.

The player's camp believes that the Spanish league would be much more favorable to his play style than the Belgian championship, both in terms of pace and visibility. Meanwhile, for Girona, he would represent a low-risk, high-potential addition, in line with other recent successful bets by the club.

Although only the first contacts have taken place so far, the truth is that the player in question has already been directly offered: he is the Mexican winger César "Chino" Huerta.