José Álvarez's tweet gets Real Madrid's Twitter users dancing

Spanish soccer always experiences its first matchdays with a high emotional component and, often, surrounded by controversies. Barça's debut at Son Moix was no exception, with a first half full of refereeing decisions that triggered a flood of reactions on social media. Amid the storm of messages, José Álvarez's post ended up becoming one of the most viral comments of the night.

A first half that sparked outrage among Madridists

Mallorca finished the first half with two players sent off: Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi, in the middle of an already heated match. In addition, Barça's second goal, scored by Ferran Torres, came after a play in which Raíllo remained on the ground due to a blow to the head. The home footballers protested insistently, believing that referee José Luis Munuera Montero should stop the game. The play was validated and the goal went up on the scoreboard, which led to harsh criticism among Madridists.

Journalists like Tomás Roncero and Alfredo Duro used their social media to attack the refereeing, pointing out that the match was influenced by the decisions. Many Real Madrid fans picked up on that and turned Twitter into a battlefield, with thousands of messages questioning the referee's role.

| Movistar Plus+

José Álvarez responds with a direct message

In this climate, José Álvarez posted a comment that quickly went viral. "I get wifi back at Son Moix and see on Twitter a spring of Madridist whining," wrote the journalist. He added that this reaction is a "great sign for Barça," pointing out that the habit of complaining about Real Madrid is already recurring.

The message reached thousands of interactions in just a few minutes, generating both applause and criticism. For some, Álvarez's reflection showed the strength of Hansi Flick's team, which looked far superior on the field. For others, it was an unnecessary provocation in an especially heated context.

José Álvarez's post adds to a long list of voices arguing that Barça was clearly better on the field. The culé perspective is that, beyond the controversial plays, the team showed clear superiority over Mallorca. Hence the interpretation that Madridist protests are nothing more than a way to justify the failures to come this season.

The debate on social media reflects a common reality in Spanish soccer: refereeing decisions are always seen through the lens of rivalry. Every controversial action is analyzed not only in sporting terms, but also in emotional and media terms.

A season debut that foreshadows weeks of debate

Barça's victory at Son Moix, with a final score of 0-3, takes a back seat to the noise caused. Muriqi's sending off, Ferran Torres's second goal, and Raphinha's hard tackle are just some of the episodes that will continue to be discussed. In this context, José Álvarez's tweet has given a voice to a sector of Barcelona fans who enjoy seeing the eternal rival protest. It's a sign that the 2025/26 LaLiga season won't only be played in the stadiums, but also in every corner of Twitter.