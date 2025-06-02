Problems for Xabi Alonso, Álvaro Carreras's signing gets complicated: the reasons

Soccer is a stage where even the most precise plans can be altered within hours. For Xabi Alonso, the start of his tenure at Real Madrid hasn't been without challenges, especially when it comes to strengthening a defense that needs new pieces to compete at the highest level. The white club, after several seasons seeking to renew their squad and keep excellence, has a clear objective for the left-back position, but the operation isn't progressing as planned.

Álvaro Carreras has become one of the standout names in this transfer market at Real Madrid. He is the main desire of the sporting management and of Xabi Alonso himself, who sees the left-back as a key position to make a qualitative leap. For weeks, the club has been working on bringing in the player, but obstacles keep appearing. Carreras is considered the main target, and Josep Pedrerol has confirmed this on El Chiringuito: "Real Madrid have a plan B, but they have a very clear main target, which is Carreras".

The main problem: Benfica's unyielding stance

The operation, however, is far from being finalized. The main reason is Benfica's firm stance, the club that owns Carreras, which has made it clear to Real Madrid that they will only accept the player's departure if the full release clause, set at €50 million, is paid. According to Pedrerol, "Benfica says it's the clause or nothing. We're talking about €50 million. Real Madrid want to lower that figure. Logical". For the Portuguese directors, the price isn't negotiable, and every attempt to lower that amount is doomed to fail for now.

The situation becomes even more complicated considering the imminent Club World Cup. Both Real Madrid and Benfica will play in the tournament, and the Portuguese club doesn't look favorably on strengthening a potential direct rival. Pedrerol summed it up clearly: "Benfica says 'I'm going to let you have this player for the Club World Cup and on top of that you'll expect me to lower the price. I'm helping you in the tournament and you'll be my rival'". This puts the white club in a difficult position, as the schedule and sporting situation add pressure to the negotiation.

Alternative plans and the importance of immediacy

With the Carreras option becoming increasingly complicated, Real Madrid are considering other alternatives to avoid being left without reinforcements in a strategic position. Pedrerol has pointed out that there's the option of turning to Grimaldo and that there's even a "plan C" that hasn't been released yet. Nevertheless, the priority remains Carreras, and the club is considering the possibility of waiting until the last moment to try to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, Huijsen and Arnold, whose signings are already official, will accompany the team to the Club World Cup alongside Xabi Alonso, but the question remains whether Carreras will be able to join that expedition.

A signing that could shape the immediate future

Carreras's arrival would not only strengthen the left-back position, but would also allow Xabi Alonso to implement his tactical ideas with greater confidence and give depth to the squad in an especially demanding season. The club understands that investing in a young player with potential is key to competing both in La Liga and in international competitions.

However, everything will depend on Real Madrid's negotiating ability and Benfica's willingness to open the door to negotiations, something that, for now, seems unlikely. Meanwhile, the fans and the coaching staff are hoping for a positive resolution that will allow Carreras to wear white as soon as possible.