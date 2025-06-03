Laporta, Flick and Deco agree: Barça's signing of the winger is decided

The transfer market is approaching and Barça's sporting management is facing one of the most demanding summers in recent years. After a great season, the Catalan club has set out to make a strategic shift to strengthen its squad. Despite the successes achieved, the roadmap is clearer than ever: strengthen the left wing and add experience to the group of young talents leading the blaugrana project.

Barça has engaged in self-criticism. At several points during the season, an obvious shortcoming has been noticed: lack of alternatives and depth on the left wing. The efforts to sign a top-level winger last summer failed, leaving the position in the hands of players who haven't delivered the desired performance. This summer, the margin for error is minimal and the club already knows the name of the footballer who must make the difference.

the absolute priority: Luis Díaz

Barça's left wing has been, throughout the season, one of the major unsolved issues. Injuries and the lack of reliable replacements have taken their toll. Ansu Fati, who returned hoping to recover his best form, hasn't managed to establish himself. According to journalist Xavier Valls on the "Onze" program, the blaugrana technical staff is clear: Luis Díaz is the chosen one.

| Liverpool FC

At 28 years old, the Colombian winger from Liverpool meets the requirements that Flick, Deco, and Laporta consider essential. He not only brings dribbling and goals, but also that extra bit of experience and competitive maturity the locker room needs. The operation is seen as the top priority in the market, ahead of other names that have been strongly linked, such as Nico Williams or Rafael Leao. According to the latest reports, the Athletic player's option is ruled out unless there is an unexpected turn in the negotiations for Díaz.

To understand the impact that signing Luis Díaz could have, it's enough to review his numbers this season. The Colombian has played 50 official matches across all competitions with Liverpool, totaling more than 3,300 min. (3,300 minutes) on the field. He has scored 17 goals and provided 8 assists, proving to be one of the most decisive wingers in the Premier League.

The technical staff has identified that the team has lacked "experience" in decisive moments, as Xavier Valls admitted. Luis Díaz, who has already shown his winning mentality at Anfield, is the ideal complement for the generation of young players like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, or Gavi.

Another key factor is the player's own ambition. According to the latest reports, the Colombian is willing to make the leap to LaLiga and his priority is to wear the blaugrana jersey. The club believes that his signing would not only strengthen the squad, but also send a clear message to Europe about Barça's intentions for next season.