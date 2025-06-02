Simeone insists on a signing for Atlético de Madrid that was already rumored last summer

Atlético de Madrid's season has left more questions than answers in the rojiblanco environment. After a campaign full of ups and downs and without being able to match the pace set by Real Madrid and Barcelona, the colchonero club is already making moves in the offices to build a competitive project for next season. Simeone, true to his ambitious and demanding style, has asked the board to take a step up in quality in the offensive area, convinced that a new striker could be the necessary spark to bring Atlético back into the fight for major titles.

In the Metropolitano offices, they are working with the real possibility that the club will undergo significant changes in the forward line this summer. The departures of players like Ángel Correa, which are becoming increasingly likely, and the uncertainty surrounding Griezmann's future make strengthening the attack an absolute priority for the coaching staff. In this scenario, Dusan Vlahovic is once again appearing on the rojiblanco agenda, a name that was already strongly linked last transfer window and now makes more sense than ever.

According to the Italian press, especially Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic's contract situation at Juventus is the key factor. The Serbian striker's contract ends in 2026, but his renewal is completely stalled and in Turin they don't see it as viable to let him leave for free later on. For this reason, the Vecchia Signora is open to negotiating a sale to bring in funds, and Atlético is emerging as one of the main interested parties. However, this is only and exclusively if Griezmann doesn't leave in the end.

vlahovic: numbers and profile of a striker seeking prominence

This season, the Serbian striker has played a total of 41 official matches with Juventus, scoring 15 goals and providing 5 assists. Although the numbers may seem modest compared to other years, the team's context and the transition on the bench, with Tiago Motta's arrival, have affected his performance and minutes of prominence.

At 25 years old, Vlahovic remains one of the most sought-after strikers on the continent, thanks to his imposing physical presence, ability to pin down defenses, and goal-scoring instinct. These characteristics fit perfectly with Diego Simeone's play style, who looks for strikers capable of working collectively and being a reference point in the opponent's box. His ability to link up with the wingers and his strength in aerial play make him a very attractive option to lead the rojiblanco attack, especially if key departures from the squad ultimately occur.

juventus need to sell and atlético want to seize the opportunity

Juventus's position is clear: the Italian club doesn't want Vlahovic's situation to become a contractual problem and is willing to listen to offers. In this context, Atlético de Madrid is one of the best-positioned candidates to secure his services, as long as the deal is financially viable. The rojiblanco club has already shown in recent years their ability to make major investments when the project demands it, and Vlahovic fits the profile desired by Simeone and the sporting management.

Moreover, the footballer himself would be open to a change of scenery that would allow him to regain the prominence he has lost at Juventus. After not being able to fully meet the expectations caused following his signing in Turin, the Serbian striker is looking for a new challenge in a league as competitive as LaLiga, where he could once again be at the center of a major club's project. There has also been talk of possible interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.