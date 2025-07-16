Premier League wants to sign a Betis star

International soccer is experiencing intense weeks with the start of preseason and the frenetic activity in the transfer market. Among the most restless clubs, English teams stand out for their investment capacity and their ambition to attract young prospects. This summer, the spotlight is once again on one of the emerging talents from the verdiblanca academy, in the midst of a deal that could set a trend in player exchanges between Spain and the Premier League.

The moves by English teams in the market have caused the sports departments of LaLiga to increase their vigilance over their most valuable gems. Real Betis, always alert to the progress of their most promising footballers, are facing days of maximum anticipation due to the interest of a Premier club willing to shake up the market with a multi-million euro bid.

Pablo García: the great verdiblanca breakthrough that attracts the Premier

Pablo García is no longer a prospect but has become a reality both at Betis and in the lower categories of the Spanish national team. At just 19 years old, the left winger has completed an outstanding season, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists between the reserve team and his time with the under-19 national team. His performance in the under-19 European Championship, where he scored four goals in the semifinals against Germany, even included an Olympic goal that has been featured in the main sports highlights.

This explosion of quality hasn't gone unnoticed outside Spain. According to English media and other Spanish outlets such as Estadio Deportivo, Wolverhampton Wanderers have made Pablo García a top target to strengthen their attack. After completing the signing of Fer López from Celta for a figure close to 23 million euros, Wolves are determined to keep fishing for talent in LaLiga, and Pablo García fits the profile of a young, direct player with the ability to break lines that they're looking for to face the 2025/26 season in the Premier.

Real Betis's response hasn't taken long. The Seville club, aware of Pablo García's strategic value, renewed his contract until 2029 at the end of last January, setting a release clause of 30 million euros. Manu Fajardo, Betis's sporting director, has publicly reiterated the club's total commitment to the progress of their academy product: "We trust him 200% to do well on and off the field. We want him to keep growing at Betis."

The preseason roadmap indicates that Pablo García will be an important piece for Manuel Pellegrini, both in the reserve team and the first team. The Chilean coach has counted on him since the start of training, even sacrificing vacations to be at the staff's disposal. His versatility allows him to play as a right or left winger, a key versatility in Betis's schemes for a season expected to be demanding in all competitions.

Pablo García's case adds to an increasingly evident trend in Spanish soccer: the Premier League, thanks to their economic power, keep attracting LaLiga talents with big-money offers. The recent transfer of Fer López to Wolverhampton is just one example. The English club doesn't seem to have any problem meeting Pablo García's 30 million euro clause if they can't reach a negotiated agreement.