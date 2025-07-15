Fran Garagarza has him as number 1 on Espanyol's list, but Mallorca does too

RCD Espanyol has intensified their search for a winger to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025/26 season. After securing their place in LaLiga EA Sports on the final matchday, the blanquiazul team wants to take a step up in quality and ensure a more stable project. To achieve this, the sporting management led by Fran Garagarza has gotten to work with a clear goal: to improve the flanks.

Espanyol is preparing to make an offensive addition that will allow Manolo González to have more options in attack. One of the names most favored in the offices of RCDE Stadium played this past year in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and left a very positive impression.

A young, versatile profile with room for growth

The player Espanyol is interested in is a left-footed winger. He is known for his speed, his ability to beat defenders one-on-one, and his good reading of the game in the opponent's half. At 22 years old, he has completed a season with 47 official appearances, including league, cup, and European competitions.

| Google Imagenes, XCatalunya

The club values his experience outside Spain very positively and his ability to adapt quickly to different tactical contexts. The technical management sees him as a footballer with room for improvement and a great fit for a team that needs fresh energy on the wing.

Competition with another LaLiga team

RCD Mallorca has also shown interest in the player. The bermellón club is looking to strengthen their offensive line after an inconsistent season and believes the footballer could fit perfectly into their system. However, the player prefers to return to his hometown if the right opportunity arises.

| XCatalunya, RCD Espanyol, rayo vallecano, Rewat Sombat

In addition, the recent example of another player who made the same journey from Portugal to RCDE Stadium could influence the decision. This refers to Roberto Fernández, who also arrived from Braga and has already been officially presented as a new perico footballer. The connection between both operations is not a coincidence.

Espanyol is clear: they want to finalize his signing

Sources close to the club have confirmed that the Catalan winger is on Garagarza's shortlist, along with other names like Giorgi Abuashvili, but everything indicates that this case is moving forward steadily. Talks with his camp have already begun and the player has shown a good attitude toward returning to play in Spain.

Although he is under contract until 2029, his current club wouldn't put up too many obstacles if the offer is satisfactory. The winger has had a great campaign, but he hasn't been undisputed, and his progress could continue better in a team where he gets more minutes and prominence.

The coming weeks will be decisive

In Espanyol's circle, it is expected that the move will accelerate in the coming days. The club wants the new winger to be available as soon as possible so he can join preseason normally. The roadmap is clear: close a smart deal before other clubs can interfere.

Although the name has circulated in recent days in rumors and leaks, we can now confirm it: the player Espanyol is betting on is Gabri Martínez, who excelled this past season wearing Sporting de Braga's jersey.