FC Barcelona faces crucial weeks to determine who will defend its goal next season. The future of the blaugrana goal is hanging in the air, and the sports management is working against the clock to secure a reliable goalkeeper who provides security and experience. Uncertainty grows with the possible departure of the current starting goalkeeper, whose continuity is not yet confirmed.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has not yet decided whether he will renew his contract with the Catalan club. The Polish goalkeeper, although recognized for his experience and career in major teams like Juventus and Arsenal, is facing the possibility of leaving the club this summer. His contractual situation forces Barça to explore immediate alternatives, seeking a replacement who can maintain the high competitive level demanded by the blaugrana goal.

New alternative for Barça: Marcin Bulka

In this scenario, an emerging figure appears: Marcin Bulka, goalkeeper for Nice, represented by the renowned Israeli agent Pini Zahavi. According to journalist Adrián Sánchez, Bulka will leave France this summer with a price below 20 million euros, a figure that could perfectly fit within Barça's economic parameters.

| OGC Niza

Bulka is not unknown in the blaugrana orbit. Last September, during Ter Stegen's injury period, the Pole was already offered to the Catalan club. Now, months later, this option is gaining strength again given the uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of Camp Nou goal.

His 'blaugrana' past

Initially trained in local Polish teams, Bulka moved to Escola Varsovia, an academy that keeps a cooperation agreement with Barça, colloquially known as the "Masia of Warsaw." This detail adds a sentimental and strategic link between the player and the blaugrana club.

His figures this season show 41 goals conceded in 34 Ligue 1 matches and 14 goals in 6 Europa League games. Although these numbers reflect room for improvement, they also highlight his notable participation, with more than 3,600 minutes on the field during this campaign. Bulka also offers youth and growth potential, characteristics valued by the blaugrana sports management to build a sustainable long-term project.

Influence of agent Pini Zahavi

Another determining factor is the figure of Pini Zahavi, whose excellent relationship with Joan Laporta significantly facilitates any negotiation. Zahavi has played a prominent role in recent key signings, such as Robert Lewandowski or the German coach Hansi Flick, as well as in representing young talents from La Masia like Dani Rodríguez and Áron Yaakobishvili.

This strategic closeness could considerably accelerate Bulka's arrival at Camp Nou, providing Barça with a relatively economical and potentially secure solution to strengthen the goal.