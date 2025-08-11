Ready for 2026: Barça's target for next summer

Barcelona faces the 2025-26 season with an unexpected change in the defensive line after Íñigo Martínez's departure to Al Nassr. The club has decided not to go to the market this summer, trusting in the versatility of its squad and the growth of young talents. However, the medium-term plan aims high: a top-level reinforcement for the summer of 2026.

Deco and the coaching staff have accepted that this season will be a transitional one in the central axis. Pau Cubarsí is emerging as the main pillar, accompanied by Christensen, Araújo, Eric García, or the young Gerard Martín, who has surprised during preseason by playing as a left-footed center-back despite being a full-back. Even Jules Koundé could take up that position if necessary.

However, according to El Nacional, the future plan is clear: bring in Alessandro Bastoni, current Inter Milan center-back, to form a high-level duo with Cubarsí. Left-footed, with impeccable ball distribution, great positioning, and experience in high-pressure scenarios, the Italian fits perfectly into the profile Barça is looking for.

Bastoni and his admiration for the culé style

In Italy, rumors linking Bastoni with Barcelona are becoming more frequent. At 26 years old in 2026, he would arrive at the ideal point of maturity to lead a backline. Those close to him acknowledge that the player would be willing to put pressure on Inter if Barça makes a convincing offer. The operation, however, will depend on the financial margin the blaugrana club can recover over the next year.

The defender's affinity for positional play is evident. On more than one occasion, he has expressed his admiration for the blaugrana style, and he hasn't hidden his fascination with Lamine Yamal, whom he faced in the semifinals of the last Champions League.

Lamine Yamal, a factor that brings positions closer

The bond between Bastoni and the young winger could play an important role in the future. Before that European clash, the Italian didn't hold back on praise: "He's the best player I've played against. His ability to create chances is the best I've seen. We have to double or triple mark him."

These statements didn't go unnoticed in the culé locker room and reflect a harmony that could favor any future negotiations. Bastoni sees in Lamine a unique footballer, capable of deciding matches with his talent, and he acknowledges that those kinds of teammates are the ones who make the difference when choosing a destination.

Inter will try to secure their defender, aware that his market value will keep growing. However, the player's will and Barça's long-term planning could be decisive factors. The blaugrana sporting management is working with a roadmap that involves balancing the books and making a strategic investment in defense in 2026.